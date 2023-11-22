Fans Think DWTS Alum Spilled Baby Secret Ahead of Official Confirmation

Aformer “Dancing with the Stars” contestant is expecting a baby in a matter of weeks, and a recent social media post seemed as if it might have been a gender reveal. Jessie James Decker and her husband are expecting their fourth child soon. Until now, they had not revealed the baby’s gender.

Decker seemed to give a big hint about the gender of her fourth child via a social media post a few days ago. Now, she has confirmed what many fans had speculated was the case.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jessie James Decker Hinted She Was Having Another Boy

On November 18, Decker shared a pair of photos on her Instagram page. “These three little turkeys gonna be BFFs,” she wrote in the caption.

The season 31 “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, who partnered with Alan Bersten, held up a baby outfit as she posed in front of her Christmas tree at home. On one side of her was her sister, who was holding her infant son. On the other side of Decker was her sister-in-law, who was also holding her baby boy.

As ET Online notes, Decker’s sister Sydney Rae Bass is a mother to three children with her husband, Anthony Bass. The couple has two daughters, Brooklyn and Blaire, and they welcomed their son, Sonny, on July 27.

Decker’s brother, John James, and his wife, Ali James, also have three children. Like Bass, the couple has two girls and a boy. They announced via Instagram that their son Weston was born on December 29, 2022.

Weston and Sonny were wearing matching brown overalls and a striped shirt, and Decker was holding up another matching set. Decker did not explicitly say that she was having a boy, too, but it certainly was implied with the three matching outfits. Fans went wild in the comments section of her post over it.

One person commented, “Awe yay congrats! Another boy, so sweet!”

Another comment read, “It’s a boy?! Omg!!!”

“Another BOY!!! Eric is gonna have his own football team. Congrats,” shared someone else.

The DWTS Alum Confirmed the Baby Is a Boy

On November 22, Decker stopped by “Today With Hoda & Jenna.” She was asked about that specific Instagram post, and she confirmed that she is pregnant with a boy. “Vivi remains Queen,” Decker joked.

As People shares, the family’s oldest child is a girl, Vivianne Rose, who is 9. The Deckers also have Eric “Bubby” Jr., who is 8, and another son, Forrest Bradley, who is 5.

With another boy on the way, that means Decker will have three sons and one daughter. That explains her quip of Vivi remaining the queen, and her fans noted the same in her earlier Instagram post.

“Congratulations. Vivi will be daddy’s one and only princess,” one fan declared.

Another fan commented, “Vivi and the BOYS!”

“Another boy!! Yay! Vivi is the queen,” someone else wrote soon after the photos were first shared.

“A BOY?! Congratulations!!!! Vivianne is going to be the queen of the castle protected by her 3 little bros,” noted a different commenter.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant recently showed off her third-trimester baby bump on the red carpet. She is due in early 2024 and admitted on “Today With Hoda & Jenna” that everyone in the family is very excited to have him arrive.