DWTS Alum Debuts Third Trimester Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Jessie James Decker walked the red carpet at the Baby2Baby Gala held on November 11, 2023, in West Hollywood, California.

Decker, who is pregnant with her fourth child, attended the event with her husband, Eric Decker.

“The Baby2Baby Gala single-handedly raises millions of dollars each year to make Baby2Baby’s work for children living in poverty possible. Last year’s Gala raised a record-breaking 12 million dollars, allowing Baby2Baby to reach over one million children this year whose families continue to be impacted by the repercussions of the pandemic, record-breaking inflation and devastating natural disasters,” the organization’s website reads, in part.

The country star shared a few photos from the event on social media.

“Beautiful evening,” Decker captioned an Instagram post.

Fans Reacted to Jessie James Decker’s Dress & Pregnant Belly

Decker chose a purple, floor-length dress with a high leg slit for the event. The dress featured a high neck, long sleeves, and a flower accent at the hip. The “Should Have Known Better” singer completed the look with sky-high chunky heel sandals and a silver clutch.

Fans seemed to love the photos and really enjoyed seeing Decker step out with her husband for the special night.

“Literally no one pulls off pregnancy like you. GOALS,” one person said.

“Love her pregnant! My guess is that it’s a girl,” someone else added.

“Oh you look amazing in purple and pregnant!! Absolutely beautiful,” a third comment read.

“You always look gorgeous but especially when your prego! Many congrats and continued blessings to you and your beautiful family,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Decker announced her pregnancy in August 2023. he was about four months pregnant at the time, putting her due date in mid-to-late January 2024. She and Eric Decker are already parents to three kids; Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.

Jessie James Decker Knows the Sex of Her Baby & Has Already Chosen a Name

Decker hasn’t shared too many details about her fourth baby, but she has found out the baby’s sex — and she’s already picked out the perfect name.

“We chose the name as soon as we knew the gender. We’re always kind of prepared. I knew all my babies’ names before they were born. It just comes to me instantly and we all are obsessed with the name,” Decker told People magazine in October 2023.

“And we do have a nursery idea. We haven’t gotten started yet, but we know what we’re going to do. We know the plan, so things are rolling in motion,” she added.

This will be the last child for the Deckers. In a September 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Decker confirmed that she won’t be adding a fifth child to her brood.

“Don’t you start asking me about five! Because, no way! No, not even a question,” she told the outlet. Nevertheless, Decker is thrilled to welcome another little one into the world.

“I think what’s exciting is again, we weren’t planning on having another baby, so I feel like I had emotionally closed the chapter on the things that you love about having a newborn. So I’m excited to be able to do those things again. I love newborn smells. All the smells are so yummy. I love breastfeeding,” she added.

