Some Fans Say They Won’t Be Voting for Daniella Karagach

Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” is firing up the competition — and the drama.

The current out-of-ballroom drama is between competitors Harry Jowsey and Jason Mraz. It started when Mraz posted a photo of himself making a funny face on his Instagram Stories with the word “delirious.” He also encouraged people to “Vote for Harry,” which stirred up some chatter about a possible feud.

However, it seems that the two things weren’t related and that Mraz was saying that he was delirious but that it didn’t have anything to do with Jowsey. But then some fans noticed that Jowsey wasn’t following Mraz on Instagram, and now there’s a whole fandom feud.

To make things even more complicated, some fans are commenting on Daniella Karagach’s Instagram feed, letting her know that they won’t be voting for her. Their reasons? Mraz’s Instagram activity.

On November 18, 2023, Jowsey uploaded a video to his Instagram Stories ensuring that he and Mraz “love each other.” The two stood together and reassured fans that they aren’t feuding and everything is just fine. Mraz also clarified that his post wasn’t meant to shade Jowsey at all.

“This guy cracks my back and he cracks me up,” Mraz said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Have Commented on Daniella Karagach’s Instagram

Shortly after Mraz posted on his Instagram Stories, a few fans took to the comments section on one of Karagach’s recent posts to let her know that she “lost” their votes. On her post from November 16, 2023, for example, a few people felt the need to let the pro know that they were upset.

“Jason posting that on his story isnt giving u guys a good look… you guys are gonna lose many votes if jason doesn’t get humbled,” one person wrote.

“Lost my votes for jason shading harry,” someone else added.

“Daniella i love u sm but jasons comments are uncalled for. what is it for? its dwts, its all about having fun! I truly don’t understand why everyone is giving Harry such a hard time just because he doesn’t have a background in dance and music. he’s learning! just like Jason and everybody else is,” a third Instagram user said.

“You lost my vote… and according to others you lost their votes too. Good luck making it through next week. As the pro you should be putting a stop to your partners post because your the one who will suffer the consequences.. I love dani tho,” a fourth comment read.

Some Fans Think That Harry Jowsey Will Win Season 32

Season 32 doesn’t have a clear frontrunner, but many fans have expressed who they’d like to see win the Mirrorball Trophy. The top choices are Mraz and Karagach, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, and Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy. All of them have done extremely well throughout the season. Of course, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev could also be in the running, depending how the next week goes.

However, there has also been some great improvement from the middle of the pack. Namely Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, who have wowed the judges on more than one occasion.

But as the semifinals creep closer, many fans are worried that Jowsey’s fanbase will carry him to the end, even though his dancing skills aren’t up to par with the rest of the competition. Jowsey and his partner Rylee Arnold have consistently been at the bottom of the leaderboard but have made it through week after week.

Will Jowsey’s “feud” with Mraz help propel him even further in the competition? Only time will tell.

