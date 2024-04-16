Former DWTS Cast Member Breaks Silence on Surprising Dating Rumors

Rumors that singer Jewel Kilcher has been seeing actor Kevin Costner have been abundant over the past few months.

Now, Jewel, who was forced to drop out of “Dancing With the Stars” season 8 due to an injury, has broken her silence on the chatter for the first time.

“He’s a great person,” Jewel told Elle. “The public fascination is intense for sure,” she added. The publication noted that the “Foolish Games” singer blushed, but didn’t confirm nor deny that she was in a relationship with the “Yellowstone” star.

Costner is going through a divorce with Christine Baumgartner, whom he was married to for 20 years. Jewel was previously married to Ty Murray, but the two split in 2014.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jewel Previously Said She Didn’t Want to Get Divorced

Both Jewel and Costner have gone through very challenging divorces.

“I think going through a divorce was really hard. It wasn’t what I wanted,” she told People magazine in January 2017. “I don’t think any parent goes into a relationship and a marriage and having a child thinking of a divorce one day,” she added.

Jewel and Murray have one son together.

Meanwhile, Costner’s split from Baumgartner has been very contentious — and very public. In fact, during one court hearing, Costner made a quip about his earnings when his ex-wife accused him of making more money than he claimed.

“Oh good, we’ll have to have a treasure hunt to find it,” he said during the hearing. He later talked to Access Hollywood about the comment.

“Were you laughing? I wasn’t. This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at,” he told the outlet, adding, “It feels so bad and we’re talking about somebody I love on the other side, I just can’t.”

Costner and Baumgartner are parents to three teenagers.

Jewel Hasn’t Confirmed Dating Rumors

In November 2023, Jewel took to Instagram to shared that Costner was a “mentor” at the Inspiring Children tennis event held in the British Virgin Islands.

“Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids. Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son! @kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles,” Jewel captioned an Instagram post.

In December 2023, TMZ posted photos of Jewel and Costner getting close during the aforementioned trip to Necker Island. The news outlet implied that the two were an item and that Costner was on the “rebound” following his split from Baumgartner.

“There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up,” a source told TMZ.

