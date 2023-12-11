DWTS Cast Alum Linked to Newly Divorced Mega Star

“Dancing With the Stars” cast alum Jewel is rumored to be dating a recently divorced Hollywood A-lister.

In December 2023, TMZ posted photos of singer Jewel Kilcher, 49, looking cozy with actor Kevin Costner, 68. The photos were taken during a November trip to the British Virgin Islands.

Costner is an Oscar-winning actor best known for the films “The Bodyguard” and “Dances With Wolves.” He currently stars in the Paramount drama series “Yellowstone.”

Grammy-winning singer Jewel was cast in the 8th season of DWTS in 2009 but ultimately did not compete on the show.

Jewel’s Romance With Kevin Costner is ‘Rather New,’ a Source Said

In the photos obtained by TMZ, Costner had his arms wrapped around Jewel’s waist as she spoke into a microphone. A source told the outlet “there was definitely something going on” between Jewel and Costner. “They were flirty. And when they were together, it was like they both just lit up,” the insider said.

Another source said that the two tried to be discreet but it was obvious they are an item. The relationship was described as “rather new,” but the two stars left the Caribbean together.

In November, Jewel gave Costner a shout-out on Instagram, writing, “Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids. …@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self – who also plays a mean game of doubles!”

Kevin Costner Got Divorced in 2023

Costner is recently divorced. In early 2023, Christine Baumgartner, his wife of 18 years, filed for divorce, and in September they reached a settlement amid a “contentious” battle,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to People, Costner was blindsided by his wife’s divorce filing. But an insider said Baumgartner was not happy about her husband’s “obsessive work habits” and frequent absences from home.

At the time, a rep for Costner told People: “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

As for Jewel, she was previously married to rodeo cowboy Ty Murray, who competed in DWTS season 8. Jewel was also slated to compete on DWTS that season as part of the first-ever husband and wife duo on the show. But the “Who Will Save Your Soul” singer withdrew from the competition at the last minute due to a fractured tibia, per Entertainment Weekly. She was replaced by model Holly Madison.

Jewel was married to Murray for six years and they share a son, Kase. In 2017, the singer told People magazine that going through her 2014 divorce was “really hard.”

“It wasn’t what I wanted,” Jewel admitted. “I don’t think any parent goes into a relationship and a marriage and having a child thinking of a divorce one day. …One of the reasons I got divorced, though, is when I looked at my child, I realized I wasn’t the woman I wanted him to know. I had to change some things about myself.”

