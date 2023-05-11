DWTS Alum Accused of Sexual Abuse in New Lawsuit

Season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Jimmie Allen has been named in a new lawsuit.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the women who filed the lawsuit has been identified as Allen’s former business manager. She has chosen to file under Jane Doe to protect her identity and her privacy. In the lawsuit, the woman “claims Jimmie took her virginity when he raped her in a Los Angeles hotel room back in March 2021 after filming a guest appearance on ‘American Idol,'” TMZ reports.

Allen, 37, is being accused of “sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking, and emotional distress,” according to the court documents.

Heavy has made attempts to obtain the court documents. In addition, Heavy reached out to a rep for Allen and received a statement from Allen’s lawyer on his behalf.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely,” the statement reads.

“Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation,” Allen adds.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jane Doe Spoke With Variety After Filing the Lawsuit Against Jimmie Allen

In addition to filing legal paperwork, Jane Doe also spoke with Variety.

“I have to tell this story because there’s no way I would let my daughter near a situation like this. My life has been turned inside out because of Jimmie Allen,” she told the outlet.

The woman shared very personal, disturbing instances in which she claims she was abused by Allen, one prior to an appearance on “Ellen” and another in March 2021 when Allen was in Los Angeles for an episode of “American Idol.” She claims that Allen sexually abused her during the first instance and raped her in the second.

The woman says she was “manipulated and groomed by Allen into a sexually abusive relationship that lasted for over a year and a half.”

She has also named her former employer, Wide Open Music, and the company’s founder, Ash Bowers, in the lawsuit.

Allen broke into the music scene by way of reality television, first appearing on “America’s Got Talent” before trying his luck on “American Idol.” His audition was successful but he didn’t make it through to the live voting rounds.

Nevertheless, Allen has found success in the country music genre. According to his website, he has won a few awards, including New Male Artist of the Year award at the ACMs April 2021. As far as his time on “Dancing With the Stars” goes, Allen and ballroom pro Emma Slater finished in 7th place on season 30. Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach took home the Mirrorball that season.

Jimmie Allen & Lexi Allen Announced Their Separation in April & She Is Pregnant

In April 2023, Allen and his wife, Lexi Allen, announced their decision to separate.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year,” a statement on their respective Instagram pages reads.

Jimmie Allen married Lexi Allen in Pennsylvania in 2020. The two have two daughters together, Zara James, 17 months, and Naomi Bettie, 3. Jimmie Allen also has a son from a previous relationship.

