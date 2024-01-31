Peta Murgatrord Shares Big Family News

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, are planning on moving out of Malibu. The couple, who welcomed a son named Rio in June 2024, has made the decision to head closer to the city.

“We are in Malibu right now and we absolutely love it. It’s a joy to drive home on PCH, but it’s also a long, long drive, especially when I’m dancing on the show. You know, I’ve been spending upwards of three hours in the car every day when I was dancing with Barry. And it got to a point where I was literally just exhausted from the drive and I don’t think I’d be able to do that again,” Murgatroyd said during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on January 26, 2024.

“Just being back amongst everything over there will be exciting as well. I know, you know, everyone lives over there — all of our friends. So, we’re excited to find something and move in somewhere,” she added.

Peta Murgatroyd Revealed the Reasons She & Maks Chmerkovskiy Are Moving

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have called Malibu home for a couple of years now. They’ve been seen strolling the beach and enjoying the peaceful location quite a bit over the years. However, life is now taking them in a different direction and they are ready for what’s ahead.

Also in her Q&A, Murgatroyd was asked why she and Chmerkovskiy had decided that it was time to move. Aside from wanting to be closer to the city for work and whatnot, Murgatroyd also admitted that she and her husband need more room, now that they have two boys a dog.

“We are just a little cramped up in here,” she said. “Need more storage space; I want to get rid of our storages that we pay a ton of money for. We just had storage shipped from New Jersey to LA. And now I’m going to get out of that storage when we get a nice, bigger garage space

Peta Murgatroyd’s Mother Is Moving to the U.S.

In addition to leaving Malibu for somewhere closer to Los Angeles, Murgatroyd also shared that her mother is moving to the United States.

“So, this is really exciting. I don’t think I’ve shared this yet, but my mom finally got her green card approved. Everything’s good to go. She was just over here for two weeks and she left to sell her house in Australia. So, this is it. She quit her job after 22 years of working at the same desk and I’m really proud of her. I’m excited to have her over here with us,” Murgatroyd said.

She went on to explain that her mom will eventually get her own place to live, but may live with Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy for a bit until she gets settled.

Murgatroyd said that her mom is very excited to be able to see and spend time with her grandkids “as much as she wants.”

In December 2022, Murgatroyd’s father, Derek, died.

