DWTS Alum ‘Scared’ of Love After ‘Legal’ Situation With Ex

Season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” finalist JoJo Siwa said that a bad experience in a relationship has left her “scared” of love.

“I have been really, really done bad in the love department, really bad. And I’m very scared of it now and I realize that,” Siwa said on an April episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I just, like, I can’t, like I can’t, I can’t find it again,” she said about getting into another serious relationship.

Siwa, 20, came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021.

“Personally, I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I’ve been happy for a little bit now. It’s just so, so, so awesome,” she said during an Instagram Live at the time, according to Us Weekly.

Siwa previously dated Kylie Prew and Avery Cyrus.

Here’s what you need to know:

JoJo Siwa Went Through a Traumatic Relationship With an Ex

Elsewhere in the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Siwa talked about a past relationship that left her with a very bad taste in her mouth. She didn’t specify who she was speaking about, however, and didn’t get into too many details because of “legal” issues “behind closed doors.”

“My last relationship was very public by both of our choice. Our getting together was very public.

Our official relationship was very public. Our breakup was very public. There has been a lot that went down that if this microphone wasn’t on, I would tell you what she did, what she told me anonymously, but I had to have my security team handle it,” Siwa said.

“And I found out that it was her that I cannot give, I can’t, I can’t, it’s like it built a trauma that I didn’t even know I have until now I’m like, oh, that’s why you can’t talk to a girl is because of that,” she added.

Siwa didn’t give any specifics about what went down, other than it happened about three months after the split.

JoJo Siwa Wants to Have Kids Someday

Despite not wanting to jump into another relationship, Siwa has said that she wants to be a mom. In fact, she even has the names picked out — and she already has a sperm donor lined up.

“I cannot wait to have kids. One day I want to have a great little family,” Siwa told E! News. “I got my three kids’ names picked out — Freddie, Eddie and Teddie. Got a sperm donor lined up and all! We’re ready! Just gotta be patient,” she continued.

Siwa has previously talked about wanting to be a young mom — and wanting to be pregnant. However, she does have a plan in place — and some career goals that she wants to accomplish first.

“My dream, dream, dream, dream is the Super Bowl, to do the halftime performance,” Siwa said on an August 2023 episode of “The Best Podcast Ever.”

“When I do that, then I’ll retire and have babies,” she continued, adding, “The personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mom. I cannot wait to have babies. I want to have so many. I can’t wait.”

