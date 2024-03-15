First Official DWTS Season 33 Cast Member Confirmed

Season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” is still a few months away, but we now know that Julianne Hough will be returning as co-host.

On March 14, 2024, Deadline reported that Hough signed with United Talent Agency (UTA). The outlet was able to confirm that the sister of ballroom pro Derek Hough will be back on DWTS for the new season, which is set to premiere in the fall of 2024.

Julianne Hough has not directly spoken out about her return to season 33 of the dance competition show, with which she has a long history. Her DWTS journey began back in 2007 when she was hired as a pro on season 4. She won her first Mirrorball Trophy alongside Olympian Apolo Anton Ohno. On season 5, she also won the Mirrorball, this time with Hélio Castroneves.

In addition to dancing, Hough has also been part of the judges’ panel. In 2023, she returned as co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

Here’s what you need to know:

Julianne Hough Is ‘Thrilled’ to Be Signed With UTA

Hough shared the news about her signing with UTA on Instagram.

“Could not be more thrilled about joining @unitedtalent agency! So many exciting things on the horizon already. Looking forward to sharing more soon… stay tuned,” Hough captioned a post.

She received a great deal of support from friends and fans alike, including some of her DWTS family.

“Welcome to the party hahah,” wrote “Dancing With the Stars” alum Maria Menounos.

“Congratulations!!!!!” OG “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba added.

Although the ballroom pro hasn’t spoken out about her season 33 return, she was very happy to be a part of the show in 2023.

“I just have this unique perspective to be able to relate and nurture and care for the celebrities and the couples competing because I’ve not only experienced what they’ve experienced, but I’ve also been a judge. I know what people are looking for and how I can support and make them feel the most comfortable,” she told Variety in August 2023.

Fans Are Excited That Julianne Hough Will Be Returning as DWTS Co-Host

Shortly after the news of Hough’s return was confirmed by Deadline, some fans took to Reddit to react. The overwhelming majority is happy that Hough will be back in the ballroom.

“Nice to hear she’s coming back. Her and Alfonso were so much better than Tyra. I was sort of anticipating her leaving again [how many times has she left and come back already?] so this is a nice surprise. Hopefully they can build on last season,” one person wrote.

“I like her as a co-host last year. I like that she has background in ballroom and as a judge and a pro on the show,” someone else said.

“Really happy to hear that! Her hosting with Alfonso was a highlight of last season for me,” a third Redditor weighed in.

“Awesome! I’d imagine given how well she and Alfonso worked together, we can expect a bit more stability on the hosting front as opposed to the great amounts of shake ups in the last 3-4 seasons,” another fan added.

READ NEXT: Former DWTS Pro Reveals ‘Huge Name’ Previously Cast on the Show