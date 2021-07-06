‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Could Be Next ‘Bachelorette’: Report

A former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and judge is reportedly being considered to be the next “Bachelorette.”

According to OK!, Julianne Hough is being considered as the next “Bachelorette.”

The report states that the ratings for “The Bachelorette” are at an all-time low, so ABC would consider bringing in someone with a lot of star power as their next lead.

“Now that Julianne won’t be returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this fall, they think people would love to see her somewhere else on the network,” an insider told OK!. The source also reportedly told the outlet that Hough “would definitely add some spice to the show.”

The Move Would Be Unexpected for ‘The Bachelorette’

It’s possible that the rumors are inaccurate, as it would be a huge turn away from form for the ABC dating show. Traditionally, the lead for upcoming seasons comes from a cast list of the previous seasons of the show.

According to Bachelor Nation insider Reality Steve, this is extremely unlikely. He writes in his blog that because Hough has had a high-profile dating history it’s unlikely that she would want to be on a show where she would be set up to date “regular” people.

“The only way this happens is if they blow up this franchise, completely change the concept of the show, and everyone on her season is somewhat famous,” Reality Steve writes in his blog post.

Hough did recently insinuate that she was open to new experiences, however. In an Instagram post where she showed off her flexibility in a tiny yellow bikini, Hough wrote, “You never know what life has in store for you… it’s good to be flexible.”

Bachelor Nation Has a Large Presence on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The two ABC franchises, “Dancing With the Stars” and Bachelor nation, often have cast members overlap. The last two winners of “Dancing With the Stars” have been former “Bachelorettes.”

That’s not all, though. There are rumors a high-profile member of Bachelor Nation could appear on Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

According to a report by Radar Online, ex-“Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison is in talks to join the show as a contestant.

The source told the outlet that “at first Chris thought he was being approached to join the show as a host,” but that wasn’t the case. Instead, he was asked to compete.

“He was a little upset when he realized Tyra [Banks] wanted him as a contestant, but after he got over his bruised ego, Chris didn’t say ‘no,’” the source reportedly told the outlet, adding that his joining the show would definitely “make headlines.”

There are also more members of the show that would like to take their chance in the ballroom.

Following the season finale of “The Bachelorette,” Tayshia Adams expressed her interest in being on the show, according to Extra. The show has been Bachelorette-heavy recently, however, with two back-to-back winning seasons by Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe, so it’s possible that the show will take a break from casting Bachelorettes for at least one season.

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, pro dancer Cheryl Burke called for producers to take a pause on casting members of Bachelor Nation after the back-to-back wins.

