Fans Think Former DWTS Pro Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

Many fans did not recognize former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Julianne Hough when she debuted a new look at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party on March 12, 2023.

For the event, Hough traded in her blond hair for a dark brunette hue, and added in some side blunt-cut bangs that were swept to the side. She wore her hair sleeked back in a tight bun. Hough kept her makeup natural, with winged eyeliner that drew out her blue eyes. She wore a black, floor-length gown and accessorized with diamond and emerald jewelry.

Hough competed as a pro on DWTS for five seasons, winning the Mirrorball Trophy in season 4 with Apolo Anton Ohno and again in season 5 with Hélio Castroneves. She left the show after season 8 but returned many years later to join the judges’ panel for a total of six seasons, though not all consecutive.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Didn’t Recognize Julianne Hough & Expressed Such on Social Media

Heavy shared a photo of Hough from the event on Facebook and many “Dancing With the Stars” fans didn’t even know it was here.

“Wow! Usually looks so beautiful. Didn’t even recognize her. What was she thinking? Have seen her in person twice before. Such a different look now,” one comment read.

“Wow… this is her for sure? Doesn’t even remotely look like the Julianne we’ve watched before,” someone else said.

“I had no clue that was her… go back to blonde,” a third person wrote.

“Didn’t recognize that was her,” a fourth added.

“Unrecognizable,” read another comment.

Some Fans Thought Julianne Hough Looked Like Audrey Hepburn

Hough also shared a few black-and-white photos of herself on Instagram and the comments section quickly filled up on each one with many saying that Hough looked like Audrey Hepburn. The comments on her Instagram photos were overwhelmingly positive.

Hough shared nearly a dozen photos in her party attire, many of which she lounged on a couch. “My signature move,” she captioned one picture in which she flopped back on some couch cushions with her legs up in the air.

In another post, Hough stood against a glass window pane. “Through the looking glass,” she captioned the snap, adding a rabbit emoji.

Hough spent the better half of 2022 working on “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” which was on Broadway from April 2022 through August 2022. She hasn’t announced any major plans for 2023, but she is set to star in a television movie called “One Hit Wendy,” according to her IMDb page.

The ballroom pro has been fairly active on social media in recent months. On March 12, 2023, before heading out to the Oscars party, Hough shared some photos of her family who gathered to celebrate the life of her grandfather, who died days earlier.

“Thank you for instilling your work ethic, passing on your ballroom dancing genes and of course your family values in to your children, grandchildren and all the children to come. You had a tough exterior most of the time papa, but we all knew your sweet soft heart! I love you grandpa,” her caption read in part.

