DWTS Host Shares Huge Career News Ahead of Season 33

Julianne Hough added something new to her plate.

The “Dancing With the Stars” co-host is known for her singing, dancing, and acting skills. Not only did she win two mirrorball trophies in the early seasons of DWTS, but she starred in the 2011 “Footloose” remake and played Sandy in Fox’s “Grease Live” in 2016, per IMDb. The 35-year-old Utah native has also starred on Broadway, released a country music album, and has enjoyed an impressive hosting career.

But on April 16, 2024, Hough shared the big news that she is also a published author—and that she had been secretly working on her novel for four years.

Here’s what you need to know:

Julianne Hough Wrote a Fiction Novel With a Writing Partner

In a video message posted to Instagram on April 16, 2024, Hough held up a hardcover copy of her book, titled “Everything We Never Knew.”

“I wrote a book! Eeee!” she squealed. “And it is coming out, finally!”

“I wrote this book back in 2020 and I have been sitting on it for quite some time,” Hough told fans. The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran explained that she’s been busy putting “all of the other things surrounding this book” in order to release them with the book’s drop date.

Hough teased that there is “a whole ecosystem“ around her debut novel, which focuses on “the universal themes of life.” “I hope when people read this book, they see themselves on the page,” she added.

“Because of all the heightened senses, there’s going to be a way to see it, there’s going to be a way to hear it, there’s going to be a way to move with it,” she told fans. “Just know there’s a lot coming,” the DWTS co-host promised.

Hough captioned the clip by telling her followers more about her labor of love.

“After four long years, my first book, a Fiction novel, Everything We Never Knew, is finally ready to be shared with the world,” she wrote. “ This has been such a wild and transformative experience, and I truly can’t wait to share it with you all. Here’s to embracing the joy of transformation.”

Hough received support from her “Dancing with the Stars” family.

“Congratulations beautiful 💕,” wrote former DWTS pro Kym Herjavec.

“Congrats babe ❤❤❤,” added Peta Murgatroyd.

Julianne Hough Described the Book as ‘A Very Personal Story’

Hough collaborated on her novel with Ellen Goodlett, an author who previously penned the novels “Rule” and “Rise.” According to People magazine, Hough and Goodlett’s fantasy novel follows a woman named Lexi who acquires a mysterious new power in which she can feel other people’s emotions and see their memories.

“It’s a very personal story about change, having the courage to leap into the unknown and the power that all of us can tap into once we know how to look for it,” Hough told the outlet.

In her video teaser, Hough shared that fans who know her will see a lot of “Easter eggs” in the book, despite the fictional theme. “Everything is fiction with a lot of personal details,” she said in her announcement.

Hough’s book will be released on August 13, 2024, but is available for pre-order now.

