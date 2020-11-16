Derek Hough’s Sister Breaks Silence on Her Divorce

Former Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Julianne Hough announced last month that she filed for divorce from her husband, former NHL player Brooks Laich. Now, she’s opening up in a cryptic way about her feelings.

Hough took to Instagram stories to talk about her views on romantic love, platonic love and her divorce.

“The truth is – love exists in so much more than just a romantic partner,” she wrote. “Love is everything around you. And I hope you learn how to open your eyes to that. I hope you find love in every aspect of your life. I hope you find it tucked into early morning sunrises and the smell of your favorite places. I hope you find it strung between the laughter you share with your friends.”

The quote is attributed to writer Bianca Sparacino and goes on to talk about falling in love with growth, change, and the beauty in making a mess and mistakes.

“I hope you find love in places that were once void of it, in places within yourself that you could have been softer to, kinder to, in the past. Because if there is one thing I have learned, it is that love is so much more than a boy, or a girl, who holds your heart. Love is everything around you. It is everything,” the quote concludes.

Hough added in a caption, “Love is EVERYTHING.”

Hough Called for Kindness Following Her Divorce

On World Kindness Day, Hough took to her Instagram to ask her followers to be kind to others.

“This year we’ve needed kindness more than ever, and that starts from within,” she wrote. “When you treat yourself with kindness, routinely check in on yourself and listen to what you truly need, that is when kindness can authentically spread to those around you.”

She added, “Be the ripple effect of kindness in your community today and every day by being gentle and kind to yourself and others.”

Laich Says He Cries ‘All the Time’ Now

Brooks Laich opened up on an episode of the podcast How Men Think, and he shared that he has leaned into feeling all of his feelings and letting them out when necessary.

“I cry all the time and it’s wonderful,” he said. “It’s something I’ve recently learned since the passing of our two dogs. I’ve learned how to honor emotions in the moment and let them come up and through me and out of me, and a lot of times that’s through crying.”

He continued, “And you know me … I played pro hockey for 15 years, threw dudes into dudes. I’m a dude. But I love being able to release emotion truthfully, organically, in the moment [and] not suppress it.”

He added that he believed the feeling was liberating.

“I’ve just learned that, and it’s so liberating to honor those emotions and let them come to life. And then they don’t persist with you.”

Laich and Hough filed for divorce in October 2020 with news surfacing in early November.

READ NEXT: How Did Nev Schulman & Wife Laura Perlongo Meet?

