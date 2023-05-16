DWTS Champ Has No Interest in Joining ‘All Stars’

Fans can officially rule out one former “Dancing With the Stars” champ from a potential all-star season.

On the April 10, 2023, episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast, season 29 Mirrorball winner Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that she has no interest in competing on the show again in any capacity.

When “Trading Secrets” host — and Bristowe’s fiance — Jason Tartick asked Bristowe what she wouldn’t do again out of hosting the show, going on tour with the show, or competing on the show again, she said she wouldn’t compete again.

“Because I couldn’t stand losing,” Bristowe admitted. “If it was, like, an all-star season and I lost? I’d be like, ‘am I a dancer?’ and then I’d go back into questioning myself,” she added.

And while Bristowe made it clear that she wouldn’t want to compete on DWTS again, she did say that she’d be open to doing reality television again if the right opportunity came around in the future.

Here’s what you need to know:

Melissa Rycroft Won the Only ‘Dancing With the Stars’ All-Stars Season

After 14 seasons of the competition, producers decided to switch things up a bit and have an all-star season, bringing back some fan favorites to compete against one another.

The season 15 cast included season 8 champ, Shawn Johnson, season 12 runner-up, Kirstie Alley, season 10 alum, Pamela Anderson, season 5 champ, Hélio Castroneves, and season 2 winner Drew Lachey, to name a few.

“Bachelor” star Melissa Rycroft ended up winning season 15, which aired in 2012, alongside her pro partner, Tony Dovolani, whom she previously finished in third place with during season 8.

There hasn’t been another All-Stars season since and there probably won’t be. In 2013, ABC Entertainment Chairman Paul Lee said that the network wouldn’t be giving any contestants a second chance at a Mirrorball. The reason? “It turns out people like to see bad dancing as much as they like to see good dancing,” Lee said, according to CBS News.

Carrie Ann Inaba Has Talked About a Potential All-Stars Season & Revealed Who She’d Like to See Compete

Although there aren’t any plans for an another All-Stars season, longtime DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba hasn’t shied away from sharing who she would like to see go for another Mirrorball (or get their redemption).

“Okay, if we were going to do an all-star season, I would like to see Gilles Marini go against Mario Lopez and Nicole Scherzinger up there,” Inaba said on her Instagram Stories in October 2022, according to the U.S. Sun. Inaba named a couple of other DWTS alum as well, including JoJo Siwa.

Bristowe wasn’t amongst the names that Inaba mentioned, though she did say that there were “so many to choose from.” Indeed, with another 15 seasons completed, there are plenty of celebs who may want to give the Mirrorball another shot.

Bristowe had nothing but positive things to say about her time on DWTS, however, telling Tartick that the experience was so special and memorable. After her win, with pro Artem Chigvintsev, she expressed similar feelings.

“It was everything and more that I could have asked for because when you work that hard for something and then you get this kind of outcome — and Artem and I were supposed to be partners five years ago — this moment just feels so surreal and this means the world to me,” Bristowe said at the time, according to Variety.

For the time being, fans are awaiting news on the new cast, which may already be starting to take shape. In early April 2023, a source told Page Six that “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix was set to join the cast of season 32 when it airs in the fall on Disney+.

READ NEXT: DWTS Family Teams Up for Another Reality Show