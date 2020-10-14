Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She Is Going to “Have a Little Girl”

Former Bachelorette and current Dancing With the Stars celebrity contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe is not shy about declaring exactly what she wants in life, including that she wants to be a mom and have a little girl.

Bristowe has not been shy about her desire to be a mother, often sharing updates about her personal life and her self-proclaimed “baby fever.”

During the most recent episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, Bristowe opened up about what she’ll do to achieve her goals if she wins Dancing With the Stars.

“If Artem and I win the Mirrorball, I will poke holes in your condom,” she jokingly told boyfriend Jason Tartick, referring to her dance partner Artem Chigvintsev and the trophy given out for winning DWTS.

Bristowe Said She Is Having a ‘Little Girl’

Even though she’s not yet pregnant, Bristowe said she already knows that she’ll have a girl, and she even has a name picked out already after saying she feels proud of herself and feels ready to be a mom, which is something she has always wanted.

When her boyfriend asked her where she would be five years from now, she responded with the comment about having a girl.

“I’m going to have a little girl, I already know her name – we are going to have a little girl.”

Tartick & Bristowe Are Not Yet Engaged

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been together for some time and have become something of a power couple in the Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises, but they are not engaged yet. Tartick said on the podcast that he hoped they would be married before they have any children.

“The reason I prefer that we were married, I think that, for my kids, not that it’s right or wrong – if things happen, they happen – in an ideal world, in a perfect-case scenario, I think I would want my kids to be married before they have kids,” he told Bristowe.

“The idea is that you have a fully committed partner, that you two have committed your lives and you gave each other’s vows to one another,” he added.

Bristowe previously spoke about the looming engagement and said that she believed Tartick wanted to spend time with her family physically before he popped the question, but that’s something that he has not been able to do because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, Tartick opened up about their future and when marriage might happen for the couple.

“The next direction is getting engaged, getting married and having kids,” he told E! News at the time.

Bristowe, on the other hand, was extremely excited for her time on DWTS because she wanted to use it to get in the best shape of her life before she went on to get pregnant and become a mother.

“I’m telling you, I’m going into Dancing With the Stars being like ‘Okay this is my last hurrah,’ because I’m ready to have babies,” she told the outlet, adding that she always wanted to get to her healthiest point before becoming pregnant in order to have a healthy pregnancy.

