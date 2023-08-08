DWTS Champ Asks for Prayers in Emotional Post: ‘Bye For Now’

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Kaitlyn Bristowe is taking a break from social media after she and Jason Tartick revealed their decision to end their engagement.

The former “Bachelorette” star posted a photo of herself crying to her Instagram Stories on August 6, 2023. “See you soon,” she captioned the pic, adding a red heart emoji. “Bye for now,” she wrote.

In a subsequent post, Bristowe asked fans for prayers.

“If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that,” she wrote. “I just know social media can be awful so taking a little break,” she added before signing off for the night.

Bristowe has also changed her Instagram bio to read “BRB. Healing.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jason Tartick Thanked Fans for Their Support

After confirming their split with a joint statement posted to both Bristowe and Tartick’s Instagram feeds, Tartick also posted a few things to his Instagram Stories.

“Thank you for the support and love over the years,” he captioned an older photo of him and Bristowe. “I will forever be grateful for this beautiful person that was brought into my life,” he captioned another photo.

“Beyond heart broken,” he captioned a third post. In this photo, Tartick was kissing Bristowe’s forehead. “Please be kind as we go through our individual journeys to heal,” he wrote, adding a sad face emoji.

Tartick and Bristowe approached their split from a united front and appear to be ending things amicably — both seeming very upset with the decision.

“We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts,” their statement read, in part.

The former couple chose to shut comments off on the post.

‘Bachelor’ & ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Reacted to the Split on Reddit

Shortly after Bristowe and Tartick confirmed their split on social media, someone posted a screenshot of their statement on Reddit where more than 500 fans have weighed in.

“Damn. I rode through their whole relationship, I remember hearing him on the podcast, all the way to learning about their engagement. I was really happy for both of them, but I hope for the best for each of them,” one Redditor wrote.

“This has been a long time coming but I still feel this one… I remember sleuthing their hang outs before they announced their relationship. Hopefully they both find happiness and the love they want in the future,” someone else added.

“So sad and my thoughts are to both of them. I think both of them will thrive individually and fine their people,” a third comment read.

“Damn I mean we all knew what is was coming, but it still is so sad. Their proposal on her podcast was one of cutest things & her reaction to it. Despite the not so accurate breakup rumors here & there it felt like the day was still gonna come bc it seemed like deep down they didn’t seem very compatible or right for one another. wishing them the best moving forward,” a fourth person said.

