DWTS Champ Reveals Why She Won’t Get Pregnant Again

Pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” champ Shawn Johnson won’t be getting pregnant after her third pregnancy.

The Olympic gold medalist says that she and her husband may still add to their family in the future, but that she won’t get pregnant after baby number three.

“I said, ‘Well, I can tell you this, this will be my last pregnancy.’ I’m up for helping babies around the world who need families. I think we can have that conversation later if that’s something we want to talk about. But this will be our last pregnancy,” she told E! News.

“I’ve been so lucky to be able to get pregnant and carry babies. But three C-sections will take a toll. And I want to be able to be that mom that’s chasing my children around for years and years and years,” she added.

Johnson and her husband Andrew East are already parents to a daughter named Drew and a son named Jett. They have chosen to wait to find out the gender of their third baby.

Shawn Johnson Has Said That Her Husband Gives Her ‘Big Babies’

On the July 12, 2023, episode of their “Couple Things” podcast, Johnson and East talked about their future plans and Johnson made it quite clear that this will be her last pregnancy. She explained that it’s a lot on her body and she doesn’t want to put herself through it a fourth time.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Stories two days later, Johnson said that she’d been receiving some messages from fans asking if she’s expecting twins because her belly is already quite large.

“I wanted to squash this before I read anymore comments. After seeing the pictures of me being pregnant, and the fact that I’m like, barely halfway, people are like, ‘Are you having twins’? No. I’m 4’11”, my torso is like, four inches long, tall, my husband is almost 6’3″, and my kids are almost 10 pounds when I have them,” Johnson explained.

“I carry big babies. This is my third, I’m showing earlier. Don’t go there,” she added. She’s due in December 2023.

Shawn Johnson Shared Her Pregnancy News on Instagram

Johnson was actually pregnant on her family’s summer trip to Greece and decided to have a little fun with her pregnancy announcement this time around.

While visiting the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Johnson posed for a photo while cradling her baby bump. It wasn’t until weeks later that she shared the post on social media.

Johnson revealed that she wanted to wait a little longer to announce this pregnancy after suffering a loss years prior.

“We are thrilled to say that we are expecting another baby! After months of trying, thinking we were pregnant and then being bummed we weren’t, and a couple times getting pregnant and experiencing loss early on, we’re confident this one is here to stay,” Johnson said in an interview with FamilyMade.

Johnson and East have both said that they are “thrilled” to be having another baby.

