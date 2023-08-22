DWTS Champ Breaks Down Crying: ‘You’re Going to Be Ok’

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ is having a tough time.

Just about a week after announcing her split from fiance Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe returned to Instagram to share some recent photos, including one of her breaking down in tears.

“Not to spoil the ending for you. But you’re going to be ok,” Bristowe captioned a post on August 17, 2023. In the first photo, Bristowe offers a gentle smile as she snapped a selfie. She then shared a picture of a bouquet of flowers and some jewelry before sharing a photo of herself visiting a psychic.

In the last photo, however, Bristowe let all of her emotions out. She put her hand on her forehead as tears streamed down her face.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Didn’t Allow Comments on Her Post

Just after Bristowe and Tartick released a joint statement about their split, the former “Bachelorette” star said that she was going to take a social media break.

In another photo of herself crying, this time posted on her Instagram Stories, Bristowe wrote “See you soon. Bye for now.”

In another post on August 6, 2023, she asked for prayers. “If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that. I just know social media can be awful so taking a little break,” she wrote.

Days later, Bristowe released a podcast in which she talked about taking time off of social media following her split from Tartick.

“I’ve gotten to this point where something like going through a breakup. It’s a loss, it’s grief, you’re going through, like, the thought of losing somebody, all of these big emotions, and now these people are on the other end of this phone expecting you to share it with them while you’re going through it,” she said on the August 8, 2023, episode of “Off the Vine” titled, “BRB, Healing From Social Media.”

In her Instagram return, Bristowe decided to turn off comments, likely as a way to ease herself back into sharing her life without feeling overwhelmed by the comments, which she talked about at length on her podcast.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Shared a Quote About Moving On

In addition to the handful of photos that Bristowe shared in her recent Instagram post, she also shared a quote.

“It is only heavy because you’re deciding over and over again to carry it. Embrace change, loosen up your sense of identity, let yourself walk a new path. You do not have to ignore or erase the past, you just have to wholeheartedly embrace the present and move on,” the quote read.

Bristowe didn’t offer any additional thoughts about the quote, but it was the post right before the photo of her crying, which could imply that it really got her in her feels.

Bristowe and Tartick got engaged in 2021, but never set a definitive date for their wedding. The two seem to be amicable, despite Bristowe’s decision to remove any and all traces of Tartick from her Instagram feed.

