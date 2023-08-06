DWTS Champ Kaitlyn Bristowe Deletes a Cryptic Message as Concerns About a Split Continue

Kaitlyn Bristowe is clearly seeing all of the messages that people are leaving her on social media, but she’s just not ready to talk about it.

The former “Bachelorette” star and “Dancing With the Stars” champ has been engaged to Jason Tartick since 2021, but rumors that their relationship is over have been plentiful over the past few weeks. Almost every time Bristowe posts something on Instagram, dozens of comments from Instagram users wondering if she and Tartick are over pile up.

“I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven’t even been able to process things for myself. Have a f****** heart. You’re scaring me with your comments and demands. I’m almost worried about YOU,” Bristowe wrote on her Instagram Stories on August 1, 2023. The post was deleted shortly thereafter, but a Redditor was able to grab a screenshot and shared it on the platform.

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Instagram Post Received Mixed Reactions

People who are fans of Bristowe and Tartick and have followed along with their love story from the beginning have been really upset by the rumors that the two may have called it quits. But social media definitely seems split when it comes to Bristowe and Tartick choosing not to address the ongoing rumors.

“Awww man I feel for Kaitlyn. I didn’t really follow her & Jason much, but after her relationship failed w Shawn, I was happy she found Jason. Despite her flaws & all, she just seemed like she wanted to find someone to settle down with, this must hurt. Hope she’ll be okay,” one person wrote.

“Welp. This response is worrying me honestly,” someone else said.

“Demands?! Please spare me. She makes her whole living merching her Bachelor experience and life…that’s what she does. She could go quietly back to Canada and sling donuts at Tim Horton’s if this is too hard,” a third Redditor countered.

“She’s crazy. Wants our attention and to use her ‘drama’ for clout when she’s podcasting or releasing a dumbass song. But, all of a sudden people are too nosey and demanding. Like girl bye,” read another comment.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Has Been Dropping Hints About the Possible Split

Bristowe may not be ready to address the masses, but she isn’t exactly doing much to quiet them, either.

For example, fans have noticed that the reality star turned entrepreneur hasn’t been wearing her engagement ring, which is the first sign of potential trouble in paradise.

Secondly, Bristowe shared a photo of herself crying on her Instagram Stories.

Also, Bristowe appears to have archived most photos and videos featuring Tartick on her Instagram feed, which seems to imply that the two aren’t in a great place — at the very least.

Bristowe and Tartick have been romantically linked since 2019. Although they got engaged two years later, the two didn’t appear to be in any kind of rush to tie the knot.

“Neither of us are the most helpful right now. We need the venue and date first. We are both kind of stressed out to be honest with you,” Bristowe told E! News about wedding planning in October 2022.

