DWTS Champ Says She Is ‘Terrified’ to Have Kids

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ is sharing some of her thoughts about becoming a mom. On the August 8, 2023, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up about having children of her own and her fears surrounding that decision.

“This is a very deep conversation and deep question, but I have a huge fear of having kids because all of this, because of what life could look like in 10 years, with all the things we’re talking about,” she said, referring to the internet, social media, and how people are so dependent on their phones these days.

“I always thought having a family would be, I can’t wait. I want to be a mom, all these things. And each year that goes on, I get more and more terrified to have kids,” she added.

Bristowe’s comments came on the heels of her split from Jason Tartick.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” their joint statement posted on Instagram on August 6, 2023, read, in part.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Bristowe Touched on Societal Pressures to Have Children

Bristowe is looking at life differently heading into 2024 than she has in years past, due to her recent split from Tartick. On her podcast episode, Bristowe spoke a little bit about societal norms and how people’s opinions of her being single and childless at 38 may affect her.

“There’s shame around that too,” she said of not having children. “Because how could you not want to? That’s what you are born to do is procreate, to do this. And you know, the shame around all that with not having kids,” she continued.

“It’s probably I’m worried about what people on social media are gonna say about a girl who’s single again and 38 not having a family,” she added.

In an effort to process all of these feelings — and more — Bristowe has decided to take some time off of social media.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Has Often Talked About Starting a Family

Though Bristowe now says that she’s “terrified” of having children, she had often talked openly about her desire to start a family with Tartick.

“We want two kids. Over quarantine, we actually have one of our kids’ names picked out already. Completely normal, right?” she said on the “Almost Famous” podcast in September 2020, according to E! News.

“If that next chapter is — will be — us having kids, she’s just going to be the most badass mother ever. Knowing her, she’s just so committed to everything she does and passionate,” Tartick added.

While on “Dancing With the Stars,” Bristowe said that seeing her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev and his wife Nikki Garcia with their son gave her “baby fever.”

“I’m like, ‘OK let’s just win this mirrorball so I can go have babies,'” she told Us Weekly at the time.

And, in March 2022, she echoed these thoughts in an interview with E! News.

“Hopefully wedding, hopefully babies,” Bristowe said of what she thinks her future holds. “I want to keep growing my businesses. My dream vision board probably [is] host Dancing With the Stars and have babies,” she added.

READ NEXT: Gabby Windey Says She’s Still in Touch With Alan Bersten Post-Season