DWTS Champ Sets Wedding Date & Reveals Plans for Kids

Kaitlyn Bristowe gave an update on her wedding plans.

The 36-year-old ”Dancing with the Stars” season 29 champion and former “Bachelorette” star got engaged to the fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick in May 2021. Bristowe had been previously engaged to her “Bachelorette” final suitor, Shawn Booth, but the two announced their split in 2018. She started dating Tartick the following year, and he cheered her on through her DWTS mirrorball win.

Bristowe previously told Entertainment Tonight that her wedding would likely take place in October of 2022, but that date has now been pushed back. The bride-to-be has finally nailed down a wedding date—and it turns out it could spill into a New Year.

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Will Wed on New Year’s Eve

In a June 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Bristowe confirmed that she will exchange vows with Tartick on December 31, 2022, and that the wedding will have a formal theme.

“We just want it to be, like, a Gatsby theme,” Bristowe dished. “Kind of over-the-top … a black-tie affair, champagne fountains [and everything].”

The DWTS champ added that the couple’s dogs will wear “custom-made tuxedoes” for the wedding.

Bristowe also gave an update on plans for starting a family with her future husband.

“I think we’re enjoying the engagement and then we’ll do a little fast track to [starting a family],” she said. I would probably do that now, but Jason’s more on the traditional side and says we have to get married first.”

In the past, Bristowe has talked about having a fast family. She previously told the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that she wouldn’t “be surprised” if she’s “pregnant for the wedding.”

“I don’t want to be, but that’s how anxious I am,” she added. “We are getting married, and so I do feel like that next step, quickly after, is going to be having a family.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe Previously Teased Her Wedding Theme

The Great Gatsby theme has been on the couple’s radar for a while now. On the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Bristowe talked about the theme in late 2021.

“I want it to be like a Great Gatsby black-tie event like very glam which is so opposite of what I thought I would want,” she dished on the podcast. ”We want it to be like super chic.”

Bristowe teased that she hoped to hire a “piano man” for sing-a-longs and also revealed plans to ask her DWTS pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev, to create a dance for her wedding.

“I want Artem to choreograph a dance for our first dance,” Bristowe revealed. “I don’t know which one yet, but I want Artem to choreograph like a nice romantic Waltz for us because Jason can dance. …I feel like we can do a really, really great memorable dance for everybody.”

Tartick is totally on board with the dance idea. In an earlier interview with Us Weekly, he revealed he wants “a big celebration” and that he’s ready to hit the dance floor with his bride.

“I want to be dancing all night with the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ champion and have so much fun,” he said.

READ NEXT: Kym Herjavec Shares Twins Hudson & Haven’s 4th Birthday Photos