DWTS Champ Makes Big Announcement Following ‘Rollercoaster’ Year

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Kaitlyn Bristowe is heading out on a multi-city tour. The former “Bachelorette” star shared the news on social media on February 12, 2024.

“After surviving a rollercoaster of a year filled with plot twists, ups and downs… I thought I would get us altogether and get weird. Share some secrets with my vinos. Maybe kiss some of you on the mouth. Who knows,” Bristowe captioned an Instagram post, officially announcing her new tour.

“This year, I’m filling my cup with all the good stuff, HV’s if you will, and going on tour is right at the top of the list! It’s where I get to do what I love most – entertain and meet my sweet little vinos who’ve been supporting me through legit EVERYTHING,” she added.

Fans Reacted to Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Tour News on Instagram

Bristowe will kick off her tour on March 27, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. She then has about a dozen city stops, including Kansas City, Tampa, and Nashville. Many fans are excited to get to see Bristowe when she visits a venue close to where they live.

“OHHEEMMMMGGGEEEE! You’ll be in Kansas City on my birthday, that’s not far from me. I must gooooooo!!!!!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Why do I feel like this is going to be unhinged in the best way possible?!!!” another comment read.

“Yessss!! Coming to see you in Cleveland from Canada! Just got the tickets,” someone else added.

“Tour life!!! Here we go again! The Midwest doesn’t know what’s coming,” said Bristowe’s pal, Clio de la Llave.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Has Gone on Tour Before

The “Pour Decisions Tour” may be the first of its kind as Bristowe is calling it a “tell all.” However, she has been on tour before, taking her podcast on the road and performing for fans all over the country.

In 2021, for example, she announced the Bridin’ Dirty podcast tour.

“Hey everybody, you’re invited to the Bridin’ Dirty OTV Podcast tour where there will be wine… lots of wine. Ready for the show? Everyone’s welcome, so come on in, because OTV tour is going to be lit,” she captioned an Instagram post in September of that year.

Bristowe’s new tour follows some major changes in her life. For starters, she and Jason Tartick ended their engagement in August 2023.

“We are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” they said in a joint statement shared on Instagram.

“We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate. Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” the statement continued.

Bristowe has since moved into her own place and has been adjusting to the single life once more. There is no question that she will be discussing these life changes on the road this winter.

