Peta Murgatroyd Surprises Maks Chmerkovskiy With Unexpected News

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared some huge news on Instagram on February 5, 2024. The “Dancing With the Stars” couple is expecting another baby.

“We are having a baby,” Murgatroyd captioned a video on Instagram. “Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon,” she added.

Murgatroyd decided to share the news with her husband via Facetime and had her friends film the whole thing. She shared the video on Instagram as part of the baby announcement.

“Surpising @maksimc on this FaceTime with my two friends secretly filming from different angles made it all the more hilarious. It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him and when he wasn’t catching on we all couldn’t stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the ‘I’m so sick story’ the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks,” she wrote.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy are parents to 6-year-old son, Shai, and 8-month-old son, Rio.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Surprise Baby News on Social Media

The baby announcement comes on the heels of Murgatroyd saying that she and her husband are planning on moving out of Malibu and into a bigger home.

“We are in Malibu right now and we absolutely love it. It’s a joy to drive home on PCH, but it’s also a long, long drive, especially when I’m dancing on the show. You know, I’ve been spending upwards of three hours in the car every day when I was dancing with Barry. And it got to a point where I was literally just exhausted from the drive and I don’t think I’d be able to do that again,” Murgatroyd said during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on January 26, 2024.

Now, it seems there’s a bigger reason for the move.

Fans are overjoyed for Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd. Many have taken to the comments section of her Instagram video to share congratulatory messages.

“The biggest bestest Congratulations to you all!!!!!” read one comment.

“Blessings to you both!!!! Please let this baby be your incredibly beautiful baby girl!!!! After you Peta!!! The boys are gorgeous, you now need a daughter!!! Congratulations to you and Maks!!!!” someone else added.

“Wow!! Congratulations!! Maybe a lil princess!! Either way happy n healthy baby!! Exciting times ahead,” a third Instagram user said.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Previously Teased That His Wife May Soon Be Pregnant

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd welcomed Shai in 2017. Over the next few years, they tried to get pregnant again, but struggled with infertility. In 2022, Murgatroyd opened up about their fertility journey — and a few months later, she had exciting news to share.

After welcoming baby Rio in June 2023, the couple has openly discussed wanting to expand their family. It’s been no secret that Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd have been thinking about expanding their family.

“The way these things are going, maybe Peta will be pregnant,” Chmerkovskiy told The U.S. Sun. “She loves to get pregnant while on ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” he teased.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy’s third child is due sometime in the summer of 2024.

