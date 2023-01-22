DWTS Champ Leaves Home for a ‘Therapy Retreat’

“Dancing With the Stars” champ Kaitlyn Bristowe is heading out on a one-week therapy intensive retreat in hopes of learning more about who she is as a person.

Bristowe talked about the upcoming trip on the January 5, 2023, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. Her fiance, Jason Tartick, was a guest on the episode and the two talked about what Bristowe is hoping to accomplish by getting away and really focusing on herself.

When Tartick asked what Bristowe was hoping to accomplish following the retreat — and a three-day solo trip to Hawaii. Her response? “Clarity.”

“I mean, I know who I am but I want to know even deeper who I am,” she explained. “And I want to know why I am the way I am.” Bristowe left for the retreat on January 21, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bristowe Revealed the 3 Things She’s Hoping to Talk About During the Retreat

As Bristowe head on this new journey, Tartick asked her what three things she’s really hoping to flesh out during the trip.

The very first thing that Bristowe mentioned was that she wants to understand why she’s “so critical” of herself and the “people closest” to her.

“I would like to find my inner light work that I’m supposed to share with others on a deeper level. Cuz I, yes I do that, but I want to do it on a deeper level,” Bristowe said was her second thing.

As she was thinking about the third thing, Tartick jumped in and praised Bristowe for being amazing but said that there are “certain things and people and places that trigger this instant, high-emotion outlying Kaitlyn Bristowe. And I think understanding those deeper would be very interesting and helpful,” he said.

Although Bristowe didn’t fully agree with Tartick, she did say that she does get set off by certain people and things. “I think that’s probably something trapped in my brain that I can’t even access without the help of professionals, that there’s some reason. And I’d love to figure that out,” she said.

Bristowe Will Be Gone for a Week Without Her Cell Phone

As part of this therapy retreat, Bristowe explained that she will be tapping into some of her inner thoughts to try to get to the bottom of why she feels and acts certain ways.

“Apparently at this institute that I’m going to, they give you a bat and a pillow,” Bristowe said. “It’s hours and hours and hours a day of therapy for a week without your phone,” she explained, adding that she has a full list of about 10 things that she’s really hoping to work through with the help of medical professionals.

“I’m going to have a lot to say on the podcast when I come back from it,” she said.

Bristowe has been very candid about having anxiety and some of the sad moments that she has experienced, she has shared on social media. For example, she shared a picture of herself after crying in her car on January 4, 2023.

“Anyone wanna talk about our feelings?” she captioned the post. On her Instagram Stories, she shared that she was just in a funk that she couldn’t get herself out of.

