Former DWTS Pro & Previous Runner-up Partner in Thriller Film

A former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer, as well as an early DWTS season runner-up, has a new project set to debut soon. Karina Smirnoff and Gilles Marini appear in an upcoming film, and she recently shared a teaser about her involvement in the project.

Smirnoff was a pro on “Dancing with the Stars” for 18 seasons, noted Parade. She won the mirror-ball trophy with celebrity J.R. Martinez during season 13, and she landed in second place with both Mario Lopez and Corbin Bleu during other seasons. As her IMDb page details, Smirnoff has had a handful of acting roles over the years. It seems that this upcoming role, however, is more significant than her prior gigs.

Marini competed on both season 8 and season 15 of “Dancing with the Stars.” During his first appearance, he partnered with Cheryl Burke, and the pair came just short of winning the mirror-ball trophy. When he returned for the “All-Stars” season in 2012, he danced with Peta Murgatroyd.

The “Dancing with the Stars” runner-up’s acting resume is far more robust than Smirnoff’s, as he has been acting for years. As his IMDb page details, Marini has done “Sex and the City,” “Days of Our Lives,” “Switched at Birth,” “Devious Maids,” “Brothers & Sisters,” and many other projects over the past couple of decades. Now, Marini and Smirnoff will be sharing a movie screen together, and their characters will be closely connected to one another.

Karina Smirnoff Has a Role in ‘Dark Feathers’

On July 30, Smirnoff shared the news on her Instagram page. “Excited for this film! @darkfeathersmovie Can’t wait for u to see it!” The movie is described as a “psychological thriller” and also stars Michael Madsen and Crystal J. Huang. In addition to starring in the film, Huang co-wrote, produced, and co-directed “Dark Feathers,” noted Asian Movie Pulse.

IMDb details that Marini plays Remy, who is a private detective, who is married to Amelia, portrayed by Smirnoff. The synopsis for the film reveals that Amelia is the dance instructor for amateur ballroom dancer Kate, played by Huang. Remy investigates Kate in relation to the mysterious deaths of her former partners, but professional and personal interests cause issues among the three.

Smirnoff’s DWTS Fans Are Eager to See More

Play

Smirnoff’s Instagram post about “Dark Feathers” received a lot of love from “Dancing with the Stars” fans. Although a release date for the film has not been revealed yet, the dancer’s fans seem eager to check it out once it is available. Quite a few commenters relied on celebratory emoji to show their support, while others congratulated her and asked when it would be available to view.

“Tell us when and where it’s playing…looks like an interesting movie,” commented one supporter.

“Bravo where Can i see it?” asked another.

“Wow Karina, wonderful!” added someone else.

The cast of the movie includes other ballroom dancers as well. Dancer Iveta Pauryte Faraci has shared a handful of teasers on her Instagram page, and she suggested working on the film was a dream come true for her. On July 3, she shared a photo from filming and wrote, “Dear Dancers if you wanna see some very different dance movie stay tuned ‘Dark Feathers’ coming soon.” She added, “It was very exciting to be an actor in USA,” and included hashtags referencing “dreams” and “dreams do come true.”