DWTS Runner-Up Asked for Prayers for Former Co-Star & She Has Since Been Hospitalized

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum had asked for prayers for his former co-star during 90s Con, which was held in Hartford, Connecticut, on March 18, 2023.

During the “All That” panel, some fans noticed that Amanda Bynes, who was supposed to be there, was missing. Heavy was in attendance at the Connecticut Convention Center where Bynes’ “All That” co-star — and former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor — Kel Mitchell asked people to pray for her. Mitchell competed on season 28 of the hit show, finishing in second place alongside ballroom pro Witney Carson, whom he referred to as his “sister” during a red carpet interview with Heavy.

On March 20, 2023, TMZ reported that the actress was placed on a psychiatric hold.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amanda Bynes Was Walking Naked in the Streets of Los Angeles

According to TMZ’s report, Bynes was walking around a neighborhood in Los Angeles without any clothes on. She called 911 herself, and was telling passersby that she was “coming down from a psychotic episode.” She was taken to a police station before transferred to a nearby hospital where she was placed on a psychiatric hold.

According to Page Six, Bynes was placed on a psychiatric hold in 2013 and again in 2014. Following her second hospitalization, a judge ruled to give Bynes’ mother Lynn Organ a temporary conservatorship over her, E! News reported.

Days before her most recent hospitalization, an audience gathered to see Bynes in what would have been her first public in several years. She was set to join her “All That” co-stars Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg for a highly anticipated reunion.

TMZ reported that Bynes was unable to attend 90s Con “due to illness.”

Amanda Bynes Previously Revealed That She Had Been Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder

Hey guys! I'm on instagram now !

Check me out https://t.co/GdFFtezSmC pic.twitter.com/N1lA6NhJLb — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) September 10, 2019

In November 2014, Bynes tweeted that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I was diagnosed bi – polar and manic depressive so I’m on medication and I’m seeing my psychologist and pyshchiatrist [sic] weekly so I’m fine :D,” she wrote, according to E! News. The tweet is no longer live.

“I’m not living with my parents. I’m not legally obligated to. My lawyer said if I comply with the courts and take my meds and see my psychologist and pyshchiatrist weekly then I will get unconserved. Thank GOD,” she continued.

In an interview with Paper magazine in 2018, Bynes admitted to using drugs like molly and ecstasy and to abusing Adderall.

In March 2022, Deadline reported that Bynes’ 9-year conservatorship had ended.

“Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,” she said in a statement to People magazine at the time.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can,” Bynes continued.

A rep for Bynes could not be reached for comment.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Is ‘Sad’ After Announcing Her Decision to Leave the Show