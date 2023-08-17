DWTS Champ Speaks Out for the First Time Since Husband’s Sudden Death

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ is speaking out six months after the sudden death of her husband.

On August 17, 2023, People magazine published a statement that was sent by Kellie Pickler.

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still. I have chosen to heed his advice,” Pickler, who won the Mirror Ball Trophy on season 16 of “Dancing With the Stars,” shared with the outlet.

“Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers,” she added.

Pickler’s husband, Kyle Jacobs, died by suicide in February 2023. He was just 49-years-old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kellie Pickler Hasn’t Posted on Instagram Since Her Husband Died

According to TMZ, Jacobs was found dead in an upstairs bedroom inside the home he shared with Pickler. In the days that followed, fans waited to see if Pickler would release a statement of any kind, but she remained silent.

Pickler’s last post on Instagram is dated May 2022.

In her statement to People in August 2023, the former “American Idol” star said that she will be having a memorial for her husband in the coming months.

“I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted,” she said.

Pickler and Jacobs tied the knot in 2011.

Fans Have Left Comments & Well Wishes on Kellie Pickler’s Existing Instagram Posts

Although Pickler hasn’t updated her social media accounts, fans have stopped by to leave their thoughts, prayers, and other well wishes over the course of the past few months.

“Kellie; take one day at a time and you will find your peace. Life is what life is. I do not know your grief but I too, am a widow. Haters will always be haters and they will face their own fate. I just watched one of your Hallmark movies. Have a wonderful today and tomorrow. Stay strong,” one person wrote on July 18, 2023.

“Thinking of you, @kelliepickler. You don’t owe anyone anything. Give yourself the time and space you need and live your life the way you think is best. Try to remember, you’re not alone and there are plenty of people who genuinely love you. Some of those, you may never meet, but the love is real,” read another comment on August 14, 2023.

“Happy belated birthday i know it had to be the hardest birthday you ever had god bless you jesus loves you and god does too they walk with you everyday and night,” a third Instagram user said on July 1, 2023.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988.

