DWTS Alum Rejects Plastic Surgery Rumors After Losing 85 Pounds

Nine months after becoming a mom, “Dancing With The Stars” alum Kelly Osbourne, 38, says there’s no truth to rumors that her chiseled jawline is the result of plastic surgery. Instead, she said in a new interview, her face simply looks different than it used to because of her significant weight loss, adding that she’s tired of people paying such close attention to her appearance.

In 2020, Osbourne revealed on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast that she’d lost 85 pounds in the two years since her gastric bypass surgery which, according to UCLA Health, restricts the amount of food the stomach can hold.

Osbourne, who competed on the ninth season of “Dancing With The Stars,” told the Daily Mail on September 5, 2023, that she’s grateful for the surgery but has been plagued by people “criticizing” her and claiming she’s had plastic surgery to augment her appearance, which she said she’s “too scared” to try — at least for now. Here’s what you need to know:

Kelly Osbourne’s Mom Calls Her a ‘Wuss’ for Being Scared of Plastic Surgery

Appearing with her mom, former “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne, for the Daily Mail interview, Kelly held her baby boy Sidney, whom she welcomed with partner Sid Wilson late last year, per E! News — though only the top of her little boy’s head could be seen in the shot.

Sensitive to critiques of her appearance, Kelly has previously said she stayed out of the public eye during her pregnancy to avoid being scrutinized for gaining weight.

“There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed,” she told a fan on her Instagram feed in August.

Now that she’s back in the public eye, the TV personality told the Daily Mail she’s still getting shamed for her looks, with critics insisting she must have had plastic surgery.

“I’ve never had any procedure like plastic surgery,” she said. ‘There are things that I definitely want to do when I get older, but I’m too scared aren’t I?'”

Sharon, 70, who has been open about having many plastic surgery procedures, quipped, “Oh, she’s a coward! A wuss!”

In fact, Sharon’s fondness for cosmetic surgeries is discussed in a recently-released clip from the Osbourne family’s podcast, due to return on September 12, during which Kelly’s brother, Jack Osbourne — an alum of season 17 of “Dancing With the Stars” — is heard joking, “It’s like a car. Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune-up.”

But Kelly told the Daily Mail she’s not ready to go under the knife like her mom.

“I’ve done Botox, that’s it,” she said. “It’s weird, because now that I’ve lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I’ve done, and I really just lost weight. It’s just the shape of my face!”

Kelly Osbourne Says There’s No ‘Right Way’ to Lose Weight

In addition to growing tired of rumors she’s had plastic surgery, Kelly told the Daily Mail she also faces scrutiny over how she lost weight.

She said, “Everyone knows that I had weight loss surgery, and it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. But there’s this whole thing about it, ‘Well, you didn’t do it the right way.’ There is no right way.”

‘The road to happiness is different for everybody,” she continued, “and I think that instead of picking apart the journey, they should just be happy that you reached your destination.”

Sharon agreed, adding that she wishes more celebrities owned up to the tools they’ve used for weight loss — as she did recently, revealing she’s taken Ozempic to aid her own weight loss — and cosmetic procedures to tweak their appearance.

She said, “It’s your path in life, if you want to do it, do it. Good luck to you. If it makes you happy, great.”

On September 6, Sharon told E! News that she no longer takes Ozempic, but that it helped her recently lose 30 pounds and doesn’t see it as “a dirty little secret.”

“I’m at the point of losing too much that I have to try and maintain,” she said. “In my life, the heaviest I was 230 pounds and I’m now under a hundred. And I want to maintain at about 105 because I’m too skinny. But I’m trying to have a healthy balance.”