DWTS Alum Opens Up About Motherhood Following Surprise Baby Announcement

Season 9 “Dancing With the Stars” semi-finalist Kelly Osbourne welcomed her first child in November 2022. She announced her pregnancy in May 2022 in a candid Instagram post.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic,” she captioned the upload.

Flash forward almost two years and Osbourne is talking about becoming a first time mom. In an interview with ET, Osbourne shared how the past year has been for her.

“There was no adjustment period for me because I love it all. The good, the bad, the ugly, I take it all. It’s so much fun,” she told the outlet.

“It’s given me a purpose in life like nothing ever has. Just getting to watch my little man grow and seeing him become a little person is just, like, it’s gonna make me cry if I keep talking about it,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kelly Osbourne Welcomed Her Son in 2022

Play

In late 2022, Osbourne and her beau, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, welcomed their son, Sidney. It was her famous mother, Sharon Osbourne, that shared the baby news while on “The Talk.”

Sharon Osbourne didn’t give out too many details about her new grandchild, but did say that her daughter was doing “so great.” She also said that Kelly Osbourne was protecting her son’s privacy.

“She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her,” she said. A short while later, Kelly Osbourne took to her Instagram Stories to clarify — and to seemingly express disappointment in her mom for spilling the baby beans.

“I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby,” Kelly Osbourne wrote, according to Today.

The former DWTS competitor has shared quite a few photos of her son in the time since.

Kelly Osbourne Gave an Update on Her Son’s Latest Favorites

Kelly Osbourne has loved watching her son grown and change over the past year or so. In her interview with ET, she shared that baby Sidney is a big fan of cheese.

“His favorite food is cheese. He loves all kinds of cheese and he’ll sometimes eat so much cheese that he smells of cheese,” she explained. She also said that she leaves the cooking to Wilson.

“He is a much better cook than I am,” she said.

In January 2024, Kelly Osbourne shared a special moment with the world when her son got to meet Dolly Parton.

“Oh my god I have died and gone to Dollywood!!!!!!! Here is a little preview of our day with @dollyparton and about 100 dogs. It was literal heaven. It was such an honor to be asked by Dolly to be apart of such a wonderful Gala. Thank you again Miss Dolly we had the absolute best time!!!!” she captioned an Instagram post.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans React to Network Announcement