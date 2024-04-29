DWTS Alum Shows Off Incredible 85-Pound Weight Loss

Season 9 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Kelly Osbourne has lost 85 pounds after making some changes to her diet. While some people have apparently accused her of taking weight loss drugs, such as Ozempic, Osbourne said that she did things the old fashioned way.

“I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic,” Osbourne told Extra. She explained that she “rapidly lost weight” after cutting out “sugar and carbohydrates.”

To help firm up some loose skin after giving birth to her son, Osbourne turned to EMSCULPT NEO.

“I had the baby and my stomach got so many stretch marks, and the skin, it looks like it lost its elasticity,” she explained. She welcomed her son, Sid, in January 2023.

Osbourne competed on DWTS alongside Louis van Amstel. The two finished the competition in third place.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kelly Osbourne Previously Expressed Her Support for Ozempic

Using weight loss drugs to slim down has been a hot button topic for a few months now. While many people feel they’ve found a miracle drug to help them lose weight, others feel that the use of such drugs is detrimental to one’s overall health.

However, Osbourne has expressed her support of Ozempic — even if she says she didn’t take it.

“I think it’s amazing. There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that’s isn’t as boring as working out?” she told E! News in February.

“People hate on it because they want to do it. And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can’t afford it. Unfortunately, right now it’s something that is very expensive but it eventually won’t be because it actually works,” she added.

Some Fans Were Upset With Kelly Osbourne Following Her Ozempic Comments

Following Osbourne’s comments in support of Ozempic, dozens of fans took to Reddit to react.

“I have diabetes. All the pharmacies within, maybe 50 miles of me were out of stock at one point last year. I was lucky enough to be able to switch to Wegovy, but my insurance makes me go to the doctor to prove that I’m still overweight enough for it every time they refill the rx. So, I really hate seeing these size 4 celebrities getting down to a size 0, when I’m trying to control my blood sugar,” one person wrote.

“Didn’t her own mom talk against it and how she hasn’t been able to recover and now weighs less than 100 lbs?! You would think she would be more careful around this particular topic,” someone else added.

“My ultimate stance on this stuff is that people can make the decisions they wanna make and all that but damn, it just really hurts to see that the very idea of being fat is THAT abhorrent to people. She’s underscoring the truth here, I’ll say that: it’s never, ever actually about health. It’s just about looking ‘right.’ What a sad message to send to people,” a third comment read.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum’s Mortifying Moment With Mark Ballas: ‘They Deleted the Tape’