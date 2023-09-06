DWTS Alum Hospitalized Amid ‘Desperate’ Plea for Help

A former contestant from season 12 of “Dancing with the Stars” has been hospitalized.

Kendra Wilkinson, who competed with professional dancer Louis van Amstel during the spring 2011 season, finished the competition in sixth place. At the time of her elimination, Wilkinson told Today, “I’m happy. I mean, there was no reason to cry tonight. I’m happy because I get to be a mom again.”

The former “Girls Next Door” star has been raising her two children with ex-husband Hank Baskett, and it seems trying to balance everything with her personal and professional life on her own has taken a toll recently.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kendra Wilkinson Had a Panic Attack

On September 6, TMZ reported that the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant decided to take herself to the emergency room after experiencing a panic attack. Wilkinson’s former representative told the media outlet that Wilkinson had been struggling with multiple issues in recent weeks, and she became overwhelmed.

The rep shared that Wilkinson was struggling to balance parenting her kids, Hank and Alijah, as well as her current career in real estate. In December 2021, Wilkinson opened up to Realtor about her struggles in getting started in real estate. “It’s been a challenge, you know, celebrity definitely doesn’t help in this world of real estate.”

Despite her struggles getting started in real estate, Wilkinson has continued to try to build a business for herself. However, her determination to remain in the real estate industry was a central factor in her current mental health situation, according to her rep. She has been open in the past about some of her struggles, and it seems things came to a head this week.

Wilkinson Is Getting a Lot of Support

TMZ was told that Wilkinson found herself unable to sleep overnight on Tuesday. On Wednesday, after experiencing a panic attack, she determined the best course of action would be for her to get checked out at the hospital.

The outlet detailed that Wilkinson was “desperate for help” when she arrived at the emergency room of a hospital in Los Angeles, and she begged for a doctor’s assistance. Despite officially divorcing in 2019, as People noted, Wilkinson reportedly has her ex-husband by her side at the hospital.

Wilkinson has yet to address the report of her hospitalization via her social media pages. As the news emerged, a post from the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant went live on her Instagram Stories. Over the selfie, text read, “HUSTLE MODE ON” with a location tag indicating she was in Beverly Hills.

The same selfie went live in a post on Wilkinson’s Instagram feed at the same time, and the caption read, “Checking out the best Beverly Hills has to offer. Always on the look out for amazing properties for my clients.”

Wilkinson typically shuts off the ability to comment on her Instagram posts, as was the case with this upload. It was not immediately clear if the post was pre-scheduled or perhaps posted by someone on her team, rather than something she did live.

Some of Wilkinson’s fans shared supportive messages on social media after learning of her current hospitalization.

“Feel better @KendraWilkinson! We love you,” one fan shared on Twitter.

“Not my girl Kendra 🙏🏽,” another fan wrote on Instagram.

“Panic attacks are the worse (sic) to have. Hope she’s better soon,” added another supporter.