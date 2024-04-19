DWTS Alum Drags Co-Star on Cheryl Burke’s Podcast: ‘Train Wreck’

Season 12 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Chris Jericho took a shot at Kendra Wilkinson, who also competed on the same season of the show.

On the April 8 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Jericho chatted with his former partner — and the podcast host — Cheryl Burke about his elimination.

“It’s show business, you know, it’s not all about, you know, the technique and who’s the best dancer. Obviously, you got to be good, but there’s stories to be told. There’s characters that we enjoy, like the, the, the chick from ‘Girls Next Door,’ that Kendra,” Jericho said, referring to Wilkinson.

“Like, I’m a way better dancer than Kendra was, but she was kind of a train wreck on the show. And so she lasted longer than we did, because I think people were interested in to see what crazy things she was going to say next and how she was going to react. And I’m just surmising here,” he added.

Jericho and Burke were eliminated week 7, while Wilkinson and her pro partner, Louis Van Amstel, were sent home the following week.

Cheryl Burke Thought Chris Jericho Could Have Won the Mirrorball Trophy

Burke felt that she and Jericho could have gone all the way and blamed the elimination on a “bad week.

“It’s an upset, because I really think Chris had the potential to go all the way. It was an off night,” Burke told reporters following the elimination, according to EW.

“The judges were harsh,” he Jericho said.

“It was starting to get to me. My kids were coming this week but we were getting ready to do two dances a week, and its hard. You have to put everything you have into this show when you sign up for it. It was a great experience, but at this point in the competition, every dance has to be your best. And last night, it wasn’t our best. Last week we were in the bottom two. I was shocked, I was a little bit angry. This week, we could pretty much feel it coming,” he added.

Both Jericho and Burke sort of echoed these sentiments on “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans,” saying that their scores, overall, were lower than they should have been.

Fans Loved Cheryl Burke’s Interview With Chris Jericho

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans reacted to Burke’s interview on social media.

“Awesome interview with Chris Jericho, Cheryl and i loved it!!” one person commented on Burke’s Instagram.

“I remember this season well! You guys should’ve won @cherylburke,” someone else added.

“That dude is awesome! One of my fav wrestlers and he is a dream theater fan,” a third comment read.

“Great interview!!” a fourth Instagram user said.

These days, Jericho is focused on his wrestling career in the AEW.

“I have no reason to leave at this point,” he told Burke. In 2025, Jericho will be going on a fan cruise to the Dominican Republic. Details are on his website.

