DWTS Alum & Estranged Husband’s Christmas Gift Drama: ‘Stuff’ Vs. ‘Memories’

Aformer “Dancing with the Stars” contestant just navigated a complicated holiday with her family. Kim Zolciak filed for divorce from her husband, Kroy Biermann, in May, reported TMZ. The couple had been married for more than a decade, and their split has been rather contentious at times.

Now, the estranged couple faced their first Christmas with their young children since their split. Some details about Zolciak and Biermann’s holiday with their kids have emerged and it seems things got a bit complicated.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Zolciak Sold Belongings to Give Kids Christmas Gifts

Zolciak and Biermann share six children. Us Weekly notes that Biermann officially adopted Zolciak’s oldest two daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from a prior relationship. The couple then added four younger children to their family. Kroy “KJ” Jr. is 12, Kash is 11, and twins Kane and Kaia are 10.

An insider told Us Weekly that heading into this Christmas, Zolciak “wanted to give them a good Christmas.” To try to ensure that happened, she “sold a bunch of stuff to buy her children gifts this year.”

It has been revealed that the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant and her estranged husband have faced significant financial issues in the wake of their separation. Us Weekly noted their home in Georgia was slated for foreclosure, but the couple managed to avoid that.

However, they have had the house for sale with no buyer yet. In addition, Simmons Bank sued them for almost $230,000 in connection to a home loan, and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank sued Biermann for an unpaid credit card to the tune of $13,000.

According to TMZ, Zolciak successfully sold quite a few items in recent weeks, many of which she posted about online. She sold some of her designer handbags and shoes, along with Biermann’s shoe connection. It seems a significant portion of what she gained from her sales went to buying gifts for the kids.

Kroy Biermann Gave Children the ‘Gift of Time’

The Us Weekly insider noted that Biermann “did not buy gifts together for their kids.” The source said, “Kroy didn’t buy a single gift for them. He either didn’t want to spend the money or didn’t have the money.”

Biermann posted a photo on his Instagram page on December 24 that showed him with the four youngest kids. “Merry Christmas from the Biermann’s!! (-2),” he wrote. He noted they had attended church with Ariana and had spent time with Brielle and her boyfriend, Billy Seidl, as well.

He also noted in his caption, “I couldn’t be a more proud father of you 2 and the littles!”

Biermann’s attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom shared some perspective from his side of the holiday with Page Six. “Kim offered the children material stuff. Kroy opted for creating Christmas memories,” Bergstrom noted.

“The children and Kroy spent the whole day together; they went to church, and then Kroy prepared a wonderful Christmas dinner that they all shared as a family,” the attorney continued. Rather than material gifts, Bergstrom emphasized, Biermann gave his kids the “gift of time.”

Bergstrom also told the outlet Biermann spent the day with the whole family, “All except Kim, who after the children opened their presents, spent the rest of the day in her living space in the basement of the couples’ home.”

As of this writing, Zolciak has not responded to the statement from Biermann’s attorney. She also has not shared any Instagram posts about her Christmas with the kids.