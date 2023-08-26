Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce From Kim Zolciak for 2nd Time This Year

Former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak’s marriage to former NFL player Kroy Biermann has been through quite a few ups and downs in 2023. After Biermann filed for divorce from Biermann in May 2023, the pair had seemingly reconciled by July, filing a motion to dismiss their divorce.

Now, however, the divorce proceedings are back on, as TMZ reported on August 24 that Biermann filed for divorce from Zolciak for the second time. According to the outlet, Biermann cited that his and Zolciak’s marriage was “irretrievably broken” in the latest filing, and he is seeking full legal custody of the pair’s four children as well as child support and sole ownership of the pair’s Atlanta home.

Zolciak and Biermann had four children together since they tied the knot in November 2011 at their Georgia home, Kroy Jagger “KJ”, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Zolciak also has two older daughters from two past relationships, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21. Although Biermann legally adopted Brielle and Ariana in 2013, he is not seeking custody of them as they are no longer minors.

Fans React to Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann’s 2nd Divorce Filing on Reddit

After one user shared the news of Biermann’s second divorce filing on a “Real Housewives” fan page on Reddit, other users reacted to the news, with many unsurprised by the latest development given the couple’s rocky past few months.

“[Cue] no ones surprised face… I’m shocked they lasted this long after calling it off,” one user wrote, with another responding, “Kim said on WWHL years ago that kroy tried to leave her once and she refused. Seems like a pattern here where he’s tried to leave multiple times”.

“You know [Kroy] stopped the divorce the first time because he didn’t want to be drug tested and since 3 months have passed and thc hair test are only legally reliable for the past 90 days – I’m seeing a correlation here,” another user added, giving a theory to why the duo reconciled in July.

“Objectively this would’ve made RHOA interesting” another user added, wishing Zolciak were still a main castmember of the show. Zolciak was an original “Real Housewife of Atlanta”, joining the show’s first season in 2008 and leaving in the middle of the fifth season in 2012. While she’s appeared in a guest or supporting capacity in the years since (including the most recent season 15), much of her personal life had been shared in her and Biermann’s spinoff series “Don’t Be Tardy”, which followed the couple and their family for eight seasons from 2012 to 2020.

Are Financial Woes to Blame for the Couple’s Divorce?

Reports came out after the couple’s initial divorce filing that financial troubles may have been a large contributor to Zolciak and Biermann’s estrangement, as TMZ reported in May 2023 that the pair owed over $1 million to the IRS. This news came out shortly before the outlet broke the news of the first divorce filing.

Now, one day after reporting on Biermann’s second divorce filing, TMZ reported that Zolciak’s money troubles are not over as she owes more than $156,080.64 to SAKS/CAPITAL ONE in credit card payments. According to the outlet, Zolciak’s last payment was in September 2022 for $4,179, but no additional payment has been made since.

Days prior, on August 22, the outlet also revealed that Zolciak’s oldest daughter Brielle had some credit card debt of her own and was being sued for the full balance of $12,870.25 on her American Express card. In an update to the TMZ article, the outlet reported that a representative for Brielle confirmed she had plans to pay the amount off in full on August 23.

