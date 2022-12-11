DWTS Family Mourns Sudden Loss of One of Their Own

The “Dancing With the Stars” family is grieving after the death of a former competitor.

Actress Kirstie Alley died after a short battle with colon cancer. Her family announced the news on social media on December 5, 2022.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” read a statement posted by Alley’s kids, Lillie and True.

The 71-year-old “Look Who’s Talking” actress appeared on DWTS season 12, where she finished in second place with her pro partner, Maks Chmerkovskiy. She was back for the show’s All Star season, where she and Chmerkovskiy finished in 7th place.

Over the course of her time on DWTS, Alley made an impression on the viewers, the other competitors, and the cast, many of whom have offered their sincerest condolences after hearing the news.

Several Cast Members Have Posted About Alley’s Death on Social Media

Alley’s former partner posted a touching tribute to her shortly after learning of her tragic death.

“I thought you’d be around forever. I wish we spoke often. Thank you for everything. I love you Kirstie Alley,” Chmerkovskiy’s caption read.

His brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, also shared his thoughts following the news.

“Rest in peace, Kristie,” he wrote. “Very sad to hear this news. You were always very kind to me and my family. We didn’t always agree on things, but the times we did share were always a beautiful delight. Sending my deepest condolences to your kids and loved ones.”

Maks’ wife Peta Murgatroyd shared a post on her Instagram Stories as well. Her caption accompanied a photo of Alley with Maks.

“This is how I will remember you. Full of life. Sassy and Sarcastic,” Murgatroyd said.

DWTS pro Sasha Farber reshared the post about Alley’s death and captioned it with a string of broken heart emoji, while DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba penned a longer tribute.

“Shocked and saddened to learn of @kirstiealley’s passing. She was one of my favorite contestants. I have a fond memory of her finishing one of her dances, sitting on @maksimc thigh while he was on bended knee. It still brings out a smile even through the sadness,” Inaba wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“She had a way to make you smile. She was bold and feminine and fiery. And it’s very hard to believe she’s gone. But she’s left a memory that will remain as beautiful and bright as she was. Rest in peace,” Inaba continued.

Alley’s Colleagues From the Cast of ‘Cheers’ Have Also Paid Tribute to Her

Alley’s career spanned decades and she has worked with many talented actors and television personalities over the years, including John Travolta on the “Look Who’s Talking” films.

In addition, Alley was on the television show “Cheers” from 1987 through 1993. Several of her former cast mates have also shared their thoughts following her untimely death, according to Deadline.

“I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her,” Ted Danson said, recalling one of Alley’s scenes from “Cheers.”

“I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her,” Kelsey Grammer said.

“Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created. She had massive Halloween and Easter parties and invited the entire crew of the show and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I’m going to miss her very, very much,” Rhea Perlman’s statement read.

