Pregnant DWTS Pro Left in Tears After Getting Big News

A pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” pro got extremely emotional after finding out that one of her dear friends is engaged.

On November 27, 2022, Koko Iwasaki shared that she’s engaged to be married. “Easy ask, easy yes,” she captioned a photo of her beau Kiki Nyemchek down on one knee. The two met on season 14 of “So You Think You Can Dance” and officially shared their relationship with the world in 2018.

Iwasaki and Nyemchek got engaged on a beach and the proposal took Iwasaki completely by surprise. The DWTS pro received tons of love and support from her DWTS colleagues, especially one in particular who was overjoyed and extremely emotional after learning the news.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenna Johnson Said Marriage Is the ‘Best Decision’ That Iwasaki Will ‘Ever Make’

Jenna Johnson, who is currently pregnant with her first child, knew both Iwasaki and Nyemchek when they were on “So You Think You Can Dance.” Over the years, Johnson has grown very close to them and they have a very special bond.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!! Crying again and again. Can’t wait for you to experience this next INCREDIBLE chapter of your lives!! It’s the absolute BEST!!!!” Johnson commented on the engagement announcement on Instagram.

Johnson’s husband, DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy also commented on the post.

“I fugggggggggginnnnnnnnn LOVE YOU GUYS!!!!! Congrats you two,” he wrote, along with a string of red heart emoji.

After the news was official, Johnson shared a post to her friends on her Instagram Stories.

“Crying all over again!!! Congrats to two of my favorite people ever!!! Best decision you’ll ever make,” Johnson captioned a repost of the couple’s engagement photo.

Johnson Got ‘Emotional’ After Iwasaki Shared More Photos From the Proposal

On November 28, 2022, Iwasaki shared another post about her engagement.

“I just keep replaying this moment over and over again. I’ve never been more surprised and caught off guard in my life. Messy hair, nails undone, sweat pants, and just the most raw version of myself. As I noticed Kiki’s energy shift, I realized what was happening and I just about s*** myself. Both of our families were on FaceTime watching and it was all I ever wanted. It was just us and our pups, in nature between the water and the mountains. It was the most perfect moment of my life. And @kikinyemchek is perfect for my soul. He is my fiancé,” she captioned the new post.

Johnson dropped by the comments section again to share in the love.

“These pics make me emotional!!!” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy also commented on the post, pointing out something that he noticed.

“He even got a haircut! That’s how you know it’s real, my man cut the mullet for this,” he said.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy are set to welcome a baby boy in January 2023. Iwasaki was very excited for the couple’s baby news, which was shared on Instagram in July 2022.

“FINALLY WE CAN SCREAM ITTTTTTTTTT,” Iwasaki commented on Johnson and Chmerkovskiy’s baby announcement.

