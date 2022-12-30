New Details Emerge Following DWTS Star’s Death

New details have emerged following the death of “Dancing with the Stars” alum Kirstie Alley. The former “Cheers” star died on December 5, 2022, after being diagnosed with colon cancer not long before her passing, according to People. Alley, 71, had kept her illness private from fans, who were given the bad news in a statement from her children, William True and Lillie.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the family shared on Instagram.

Alley was surrounded by her family at the time of her death, but new details revealed where she died and how her body was laid to rest.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kirstie Alley Died At Her Home in Clearwater, Florida

According to a December 29, 2022 report from Us Weekly, Alley’s death certificate revealed that she passed away at her home in Clearwater, Florida,and that she was cremated soon after.

Alley had been receiving treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, before being transported to her home to be with her family.

According to the Daily Mail, Alley, who was a devout member of the Church of Scientology, was expected to have a memorial service at the organization’s main headquarters not far from her home in Clearwater. It is unclear if the memorial service, reportedly planned to be held at Scientology’s Flag Building, also known as the Super Power Building, has taken place yet.

Kirstie Alley’s Former Friend Questioned Her Decision to Receive Traditional Medical Treatment

In their message about Alley’s death, the family thanked the staff at Moffit Cancer Center for their care and treatment. But the “Cheers” star’s former friend, Leah Remini, noted that most Scientologists do not usually seek conventional medical treatments.

Remini, a former Scientologist who left the religion in 2013, told Rolling Stone that Alley likely waited to pursue treatment for her cancer.

“While it has been reported that Kirstie sought conventional cancer treatment, which gave her a fighting chance, the majority of Scientologists do not seek treatment until it’s too late,” Remini said.

“Scientologists are convinced they can cure themselves of diseases like cancer. It’s one of the more sinister things they promise,” the former “King of Queens” star added. “And because Scientology claims to be an exact science, not a faith, its members are brainwashed into believing these false claims as guarantees.”

Alley had reached the highest level in Scientology, which is known as Operating Thetan Level Eight, per The Daily Mail. In 2018, she boarded the Scientology ship Freewinds to commemorate her milestone.

According to Global News, Remini said to it costs around $40,000 per year to be in the top levels of Scientology – after devotees spend as much as $500,000 to get there.

While Alley had a large Scientology circle, a source told Radar Online that ahead of her illness she began to act like a recluse. “She has a housekeeper and a gardener who she communicates with — but other than that she doesn’t see much of anyone anymore,” the insider said.

