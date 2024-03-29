DWTS Alum’s Boyfriend Speaks Out After Surprising Announcement

Season 13 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Kristin Cavallari is dating Mark Estes, a TikTok star who is 13 years her junior.

The duo went public in February 2024, much to the surprise of fans. Estes is the first boyfriend that Cavallari has shared with the world since her split from ex-husband Jay Cutler. However, it wasn’t the relationship itself that surprised fans — it was the couple’s age gap.

A few weeks after making their romance Instagram official, Estes spoke out about the negativity and criticism that he and Cavallari have been receiving.

“She makes happy, I make her happy,” Estes told E! News. “That’s what’s important, so I’m not too worried about the critics, honestly,” he added. Estes kept his comments on the matter short and to the point.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristin Cavallari Has Sent a Message to Fans Who Criticized Her Relationship

While Estes spoke with E! News about his new relationship with the former MTV star, Cavallari decided to post a message to fans on TikTok.

“When they’re all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?” Cavallari captioned the video.

Cavallari’s video was a voice over in which she expressed how really felt about people coming down on her about her relationship.

“So, what are you gonna do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?” she mouthed. She then gave the camera a big smile before ending the video.

The comments section on that particular post were from very supportive fans, which was a far cry from the jokes and other negative messages that Cavallari has been getting since taking her romance with Estes public.

It’s unknown how serious Cavallari and Estes are, but he has already met her kids. According to Us Weekly, Cavallari posted a picture to her Instagram Stories that showed Estes with one of her sons. Cavallari shares son Camden, 11, son Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8, with Cutler.

Kristin Cavallari & Mark Estes Enjoyed a Date Night in Beverly Hills

Despite the criticism of their relationship, Cavallari and Estes are proving just how unbothered they are.

Cavallari and Estes have appeared together in a couple of videos on TikTok, getting super flirty for all to see. For example, on February 27, the two made a video that was taken while they were on vacation.

“Ready to fall,” Estes captioned the TikTok. In it, he and Cavallari danced to “Kissed You Goodnight.” The TikTok received more than 1.9 million views.

Then, on March 1, Cavallari appeared in a video alongside the Montana Boyz. That video went viral, reaching more than 11.2 million views as of March 25.

Then, on March 23, the two were spotted together after enjoying dinner at Sugarfish in Beverly Hills, according to Page Six.

The two walked hand-in-hand and flashed big smiles to the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, in a video by TMZ, Cavallari compared her man to the late “Joker” actor, Heath Ledger.

“You look like…” the paparazzi began saying, before Cavallari responded, “Heath Ledger.”

