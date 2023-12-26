DWTS Alum Called Out as a ‘Terrible Person’ By Her Ex

Kristin Cavallari ’s ex-boyfriend, Jeff Dye, called her out as “a terrible person” for spilling details about his DUI arrest on her podcast last fall.

Speaking on “The SmoochieTown” podcast, on December 22, 2023, Dye said Cavallari had no business telling her podcast listeners about his arrest,

“Kristin telling the story on her podcast for clicks, which f*** her, it’s not her story to tell,” he told host March Delvecchio. “And also, she said this, she goes, ‘Well, it was my experience, too. That’s why I shared it on the podcast.’ Interesting, because, you know, when we were dating, I had a billion experiences with you that I didn’t just go share. I had experiences with you that I didn’t go tell everyone. Those were also my experiences when you were f****** off with all these other people.”

“I don’t think people realize how horrific that made me feel,” Dye added. “It was literally the worst day of my life. The whole thing was just a mess.”

Dye explained that the morning he got the DUI he lost control of his “fast” Tesla nine hours after getting home from a night of drinking. “It wasn’t like I was leaving a bar,” he said. “ I wasn’t like hammered. I’m not downplaying anything, but once I crashed I was like, ‘F***m there’s probably still some alcohol in my system.’”

Dye instinctively fled the scene and kept his date with Cavallari at the coffee shop. Police found him there. “Then, they arrested me at a coffee shop in front of my ex, in front of everyone at the coffee shop too,” Dye recalled. “It was wildly humiliating.”

Dye also called out Cavallari for sharing a photo of his wrecked car on social media. “She’s a terrible person,” Dye said on the podcast. “She didn’t care. She just wanted to tell the story on her podcast. It was very terrible.”

Cavallari, 36, and Dye, 40, dated for several months in 2021 following her split from her ex-husband, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler.

Kristin Cavallari Did Not Name Jeff Dye When She Told Her Story, But the Timeline Lined up With The Comedian’s DUI Arrest

In October 2023, Cavallari spoke about the incident on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. She bleeped out Dye’s name in the story about meeting up with someone “she dated” for coffee. Cavallari alleged that her date arrived late, looking “disheveled” and reeking of alcohol from the night before. The former “The Hills” star then revealed that police arrived and hauled her date out of the coffee shop to arrest him. Cavallari described Dye’s nonchalant attitude as “bats*** behavior.”

Cavallari also claimed her date called her the next morning to let her know he “just got out of jail” and wasn’t sure if he got a DUI. She then asked him to send her photos from the scene and she noted that his car was totaled.

Kristin Cavallari Said She’s Done With Jeff Dye

On “Smoochietown” podcast, Dye admitted that he met up with Cavallari with the hopes of rekindling their romance, which fizzled out in 2021. He said he would never date her again. Dye also admitted he was a high-functioning alcoholic and is now sober.

On her end, Cavallari said she was done with her unnamed ex. She told her “Let’s Be Honest” listeners, “You guys, imagine seeing that someone totaled their car and then just get out and walk to a coffee shop. You’re insane! And then the best part he goes ‘I’d still love to get coffee.’ I went, ‘No, I’m never going to see you ever again, actually.”

“The whole thing is so insane, “Cavallari added. “Really dark … like we need to get some help you know what I’m saying?”

