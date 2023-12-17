Kyle Richards Gives Update on Mauricio Umansky Separation: ‘Now We Have Our Freedom’

Kyle Richards gave an update on her separation from Mauricio Umansky — and she explained why continuing to live together is working for them.

In July 2023, People magazine reported that the longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” couple had separated after 27 years of marriage. But months later, Richards and Umansky continue to live together with their daughters in their $8 million Encino, California mansion.

Speaking on her Amazon Live on December 13, 2023, Richards gave fans an update on the situation after a fan asked if things were getting better between her and her husband.

“You know, we get along and we care about each other so much and our family that we’ve built,” Richards replied. “And I know it must seem strange that we live here in this house together but we’re not together. But for now, it’s been working for us.”

“Is that sustainable?” Richards continued. “I don’t know about that. But I can just tell you this is not a situation where there’s fighting going on at all. But it’s just, we’re living together but now we have our freedom to do what we want to do. And we care about each other and we’re putting our family first.”

Kyle Richards Previously Explained How Her Living Situation is Working

This is not the first time Richards has addressed her unusual living situation. During an Amazon Live on November 16, 2023, she told fans that it’s “working” for her and Umansky due to their busy schedules.

“We live under the same roof, but our schedules are so crazy,” Richards explained before noting that both she and Umansky travel so much that they’re often not home at the same time. “We don’t fight so it works for our family for now.”

That same month, Richards appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and explained that she moved out of the bedroom she once shared with her husband and is now sleeping in a “different room” in their house.

“I let him stay in the primary bedroom because it’s very masculine,” she told host Andy Cohen. “Upstairs is like the ‘glam’ area and there’s a bed, so what am I going to do put them in a little room with flowers and you know, pink and velvet?”

Richards also downplayed rumors of divorce while speaking with The Messenger in December. “We haven’t spoken about [divorce] yet,” she told the outlet. “No, that has not come up yet. Obviously, we know that it is potentially something that could happen with us. We just haven’t gone that route yet.”

“We both very much live at home in the same house,” she added. “And we’re fortunate enough that my home can fit us all to spread out. And I’m also very fortunate that we get along, and care about each other very much and that we are a family no matter what. “

Mauricio Umansky Said He & Kyle Are Giving Each Other ‘Time’

Umansky has also talked about the separation. During an appearance on DearMedia’s ‘The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast,” the real estate mogul explained, “We’re going through a struggle, we’re going through issues just like everybody else does. And it doesn’t change on a daily basis. If we’re separated that means we’re giving each other time to allow things to happen.”

“When I know what I’m doing with my marriage, I will let you guys all know,” Umansky added. “Until then, everybody can take a hike and f*** off, pardon my language.”

On December 13, 2023, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” midseason trailer dropped. In a confessional, Richards expressed doubt that she and Umansky would be able to resolve their marital differences. “I don’t know if Mo and I are going to make it,” the RHOBH star admitted.

