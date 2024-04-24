Kristin Cavallari Clarifies Surprising Thing She Said About Her Young Boyfriend

Kristin Cavallari set the record straight about a previous remark she made about having a baby with her new boyfriend, Mark Estes.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 13 alum has been dating the “Montana Boyz” TikTok star since February 2024. Estes is 24 years old, while Cavallari is 37 and shares three kids, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler.

Speaking on an April 2024 episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, Cavallari said it’s “too soon to tell” if she’ll have a child with Estes, whom she refers to as “Montana.”

“I’m not over here like, ‘Should I have a baby? Should I not have a baby?’ I’ve been dating Montana for a couple of months. We’re just gonna slow our roll and continue to date,” she said on her podcast. “I’m not in the works to have a new baby daddy.”

Kristin Cavallari Had Fans Talking When She Said She Was ‘Mulling Over’ the Idea of Having a Baby With Estes

Cavallari’s new comments are in response to a previous conversation she had with her friend Justin Anderson on “Let’s Be Honest”. In early April, Cavallari said that the idea of her boyfriend wanting a baby someday is “definitely” in the back of her mind. “I’m mulling it over,” she shared with her listeners. “If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid,” she added.

On her new podcast episode, the former “Laguna Beach” star explained that she has “the kid conversation” with everyone she dates, but that Estes is the first guy who has her considering the possibility. She added that she will reassess where her relationship is at the end of the summer.

“It’s way too early for me to decide if I’m going to have another baby or not right now,” she said. “I’m in no way shape or form like sitting here going ‘Okay Montana is going to move in, I’m going to get pregnant.’ Like, that’s just not even crossing my mind right now.”

The Uncommon James founder said she would need a “substantial amount of time” before making such a big decision with her new man. “I don’t think it’s like a two-year thing,” she added. “I think I’m going to have to just feel it out and see. All I can really say, so I’m going to get through the end of the summer. And then I’m going to kind of look at it again and say ‘Okay, you know, now how are we feeling about things?’”

As of now, Cavallari has no plans to freeze her eggs. “I sort of figure if I am supposed to have another baby I will and I’m going to just kind of leave things up to the universe,” she said.

Kristin Cavallari Previously Said She Was Done Having Kids

In 2020, Cavallari told NW Magazine she had no plans for more children. “We got exactly what we wanted – two boys and a girl,” she said of her brood with Cutler. “We’re out of the thick of it now. I don’t want to go back to diapers and sleepless nights!” she added.

But four years later, she’s not sure what’s in store. “I thought I was done having kids,” she said on her “Let’s Be Honest” pod. “Montana is the first guy in four years where I have thought, ‘Hmm, maybe I would have another kid.’ Everyone else I’ve gone out with it was like, ‘No, I’m not having any more kids.’ But you meet the right person and they can change that for you.”

Cavallari has not gone official with any new boyfriend except Estes since her split from Cutler in 2020. Fans first learned of Cavallari’s new romance when she posted a photo of her and Estes on February 27, 2024. “He makes me happy,” she captioned the photo.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in April 2024, Estes said his relationship with Cavallari is “as serious as serious gets.”

