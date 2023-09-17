Kristin Cavallari Sets the Record Straight on Celebrities She’s Dated Since Divorce

Kristin Cavallari opened up about her dating life.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 13 alum has been casually dating since ending her marriage to former NFL star Jay Cutler in March 2020, but during a September 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she shut down stories about several celebrity men she’s been rumored to be linked to.

Kristin Cavallari Said She is Not Dating Morgan Wallen

In June 2023, rumors surfaced that Cavallari was spotted out in Nashville with country singer Morgan Wallen, which caused fans to speculate that the two stars are dating.

During a September 12, 2023, appearance on Watch What Happens Live” Cavallari, 36, was asked if she was dating Wallen.

“I know him. My kids are huge fans of his, so I’ve taken my kids to a few concerts. That is a fact,” she said, per The Messenger. The mom of three refused to answer Cohen when he asked her if she would go out with Wallen if he asked her on a date.

But during a later Q&A segment, Cavallari was again asked about who she’s been dating, and Cohen first guessed that it had to be Wallen because she said her kids were big fans. “I’m not answering that question,” she said.

“But it’s not Morgan Wallen because you said you never went on a date with him,” Cohen then recalled. “Did I say that?” Cavallari asked.

“You said you’re not dating him,” Cohen said. “I’m not dating him,” Cavallari confirmed. She then pretend-zipped her mouth as Cohen tried together to spill. “So you went on a date with him, because your kids are big fans,” the Bravo host said. “I don’t know,” Cavallari coyly replied.

One date with Wallen may have been enough. In September 2023, Cavallari told Entertainment Tonight she was “done dating in Nashville” and promised she could “guarantee” that she wouldn’t be settling down with any country music singers.

Kristin Cavallari Admitted She Kissed a ‘Southern Charm’ Star

Elsewhere on WWHL, Cavallari talked about a past hangout with “Southern Charm” stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll. Back in 2020, the trio carried on during Instagram Live where they danced to a Taylor Swift, and many fans noticed that Cavallari and Kroll had chemistry as she rocked back and forth on his shoulders.

But Conover revealed that it was he who actually hooked with Cavallari.

“I’ve hooked up with her before,” Conover said during a cameo on ‘Summer House,” per E! News. “[Austen] hates that I was making out [with Kristin].”

In September 2023, Cavallari explained her relationship with Kroll and Conover to Cohen.

“We were all really good friends for a while and we had a drunk night and we all posted some stupid Instagram dancing around and it got blown out of proportion,” she said. “I’m still friends with them. Actually, Austen is coming to Nashville I’m getting dinner with him later this week. So we’re all friends.”

When Cohen pressed her for the hookup scoop, Cavallari replied, “I may have been drunk one night and kissed Craig. Nothing ever happened [with Austen],” she added.

Later on WWHL, Cavallari laughed off questions about hooking up with “Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron and asked Cohen if kissing him in her steamy Uncommon James ad counted.

