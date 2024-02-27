Popular DWTS Pro Announces New Gig After Taking Season 32 Off

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson has landed a new gig.

After sitting out season 32 to spend more time with her growing family, Carson was offered an opportunity to become a brand ambassador for Gatorade. She shared the exciting news on her Instagram Stories on February 26, 2024.

“You guys ready to hear the news that I’ve been teasing for a month?!!!!” Carson asked fans. “Meet your newest Gatorade ambassador for 2024!!!!!! I’m crying,” she wrote in a subsequent post. The campaign is for Gatorade Water and Carson was on-hand for the official launch party held in New York City.

Carson, who hails from Utah, currently lives in Florida with her husband, Carson McAllister, and their two sons, Leo and Jett.

Witney Carson Fans Reacted to the News on Social Media

Carson joined “Dancing With the Stars” in 2014. She has competed on numerous seasons of the past decade and won her first Mirrorball Trophy with Alfonso Ribeiro on season 19. She has been dedicated to her craft for years before she joined the reality dance competition show.

After giving birth to her second child in 2023, Carson decided to take a season off to stay home with her kids. However, she’s not ruling out a future return to the show.

“I miss it so much and we’ll just have to see where we are in our life next year. And hopefully it works out, but, we kind of live our lives by the seat of our pants, so, I don’t know,” she said during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in October 2023.

Carson posted a TikTok about her new gig, sharing the news with her 400,000+ followers on the platform. Many people commented on the post, congratulating the ballroom pro.

“All the more reason to stock up on my favorite gatorade,” one person wrote.

“Oh my goodness that looks beautiful!!!!!!!!!!!!!” someone else added.

“Congrats queen, you deserve all this & more,” a third comment read.

“Congratulations! So amazing! You look stunning,” a fourth person said.

Witney Carson Is 1 of 3 Athletes Chosen to be Gatorade Ambassadors for 2024

Carson is one of three athletes who were chosen at Gatorade Ambassadors for this year.

“Beyond grateful to be next to these incredible artists,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, tagging the Les twins, Laurent and Larry Bourgeois, and Aliya Janell Brinson, all of whom have been back-up dancers for Beyonce.

All of the artists were in New York City together for the big announcement.

“You’re looking at a new face for Gatorade Water!!!” Brinson captioned a post on her Instagram Stories.

She shared some additional videos alongside the twins and Carson as they all posed for photos and danced together.

“Like what? I used to watch all three of them! So, so, so blessed,” she captioned one of the videos on her Instagram Stories.

The official Gatorade Instagram account also shared some photos and videos from the launch party on Instagram Stories.

