DWTS Alum in ‘Best Place I’ve Ever Been’ Post Divorce

For “Dancing with the Stars” alum Kristin Cavallari, the past few years have been full of adjustments. As People detailed, the former star of “Very Cavallari” separated from her husband, Jay Cutler, in April 2020, and they finalized their divorce shortly after.

While Cavallari has had some rumored relationships since her split from Cutler, she recently opened up about her current status and what she’s looking for in a new partner.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristin Cavallari Wants a Confident Man

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant chatted with Us Weekly ahead of the release of her new podcast “Let’s Be Honest.” Cavallari explained that right now, “I’m in a really good place in my life, and I feel like I can finally open that door and let people in.”

Since Cavallari and Cutler’s divorce was finalized in June 2022, she has been connected to several different potential suitors. People detailed she dated comedian Jeff Dye for a bit, was rumored to be with country singer Chase Rice at one point, and had “The Bachelorette” fans buzzing over multiple outings with franchise star Tyler Cameron.

Right now, Cavallari told Us Weekly, “I’m dating… At the moment, it’s not my priority, but I’m open to it.” She admitted she has been resistant to trying dating apps, and believes, “if it’s meant to be, he’ll find me.” The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant admitted, “I don’t know where, because I hardly ever leave my house!”

Cavallari has a sense of what she is looking for in a new partner, though. “I want that passion and fire,” she stated, and added she needs “Someone who’s secure.” To that point, she explained, “A lot of guys want to be needed, so I need someone who’s very, very confident.”

Cavallari Loves Being on Her Own, But Would Like to Find Love Again

Cavallari may be open to finding a partner, but she is content as things are at the moment. “My life is really great. I love being on my own; I really do. I’m very happy,” she detailed. “So it has to be someone who can add joy to my life,” the mom of three noted.

The season 13 “Dancing with the Stars” veteran pointed out, “This is the first time in my life I’ve been single,” recalling how she was essentially in relationships from high school straight through her split with Cutler. Cavallari says she’s “done a lot of growing up in the past few years,” and she wants someone stable and normal who can “add joy to my life.”

The “Very Cavallari” star admitted she believes she will marry again at some point. Right now, though, “I feel like I’m in the best place I’ve ever been in my entire life and that feels really good.”

Cavallari joked with Entertainment Tonight that dating in Nashville, where she lives, is harder than dating in Los Angeles. She also insisted she was done dating guys in Nashville.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum admitted to Us Weekly, “I give off the energy of ‘I don’t need a man,’ cause I don’t need a man.” At the same time, Cavallari added, “But I want a man, and I think that’s way more important, but a lot of guys don’t want that. They want to be needed.”