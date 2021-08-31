Kristin Cavallari Dating Country Singer: Report

Kristin Cavallari has a new man in her life, and he’s no stranger to reality TV. According to a source for E! News, the former “The Hills” star is dating country singer Chase Rice.

Cavallari, 34, and Rice, 35, both live in the Nashville area and have been recently spending time together, per the insider.

“At the moment, it’s still casual,” the source dished. “It’s new. She’s been to one of his shows already and they’re having fun.”

An insider told Us Weekly that while the romance is “still very new,” Cavallari and Rice “really like each other.” ”

“They’ve been spotted around Nashville on a couple of dates,” the source dished, adding that the two are “taking things slow.”

“Kristin thinks Chase is a really sweet and fun guy,” the insider added.

TMZ reported that Cavallari has been dating Rice for about two months but that it’s “pretty low-key and casual so far” and is not “exclusive.” The two met through a mutual friend in Nashville.

Chase Rice Previously Appeared on ‘The Bachelor’ & Was Awkwardly Reunited With One of His Exes

While Cavallari has a big reality TV past after starring on “Laguna Beach,” “The Hills,” and “Very Cavallari,” Rice is no stranger to the genre either.

The country singer made a cameo on Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” to sing for Weber and his date, Victoria Fuller. But the serenade turned awkward when it was revealed that Fuller once dated the country music star.

Rice later told the “Fitz in the Morning” radio show that he was “very surprised” when he found out Fuller was one of the contestants on ‘The Bachelor” and just happened to be Weber’s date for his mini-concert, but his manager assured him it was just a “coincidence.”

He added that he was ‘“really pissed off” when he saw that his dating history with Fuller was used as a storyline on the ABC reality show. Rice noted that he spent one night with Fuller and that she was a “cool chick,” but that he was blindsided by how producers handled their history together.

“I was just going on there to try to promote ‘Lonely If You Are’ and ‘Eyes on You,’ and I wanted absolutely nothing — if there’s anything I ever wanted, it’s to have nothing to do with the drama of that show,” Rice said.

Kristin Cavallari Previously Dated Comedian Jeff Dye

Cavallari’s dating life often causes drama, and she even had to shoot down love triangle rumors after hanging out with “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll and Craig Conover.

Following her divorce from former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, Cavallari was spotted out with comedian Jeff Dye Chicago on multiple occasions. An insider told Us Weekly that Cavallari was “not thinking long-term” with the comic and “wasn’t trying to get serious.”

In May 2021, Cavallari told the “Scrubbing In” podcast that after her divorce it took her “a minute” to date but when she did “it was great.”

Although she did not name Dye, Cavallari said, “He was the perfect guy to date after Jay. He was really sweet, made me feel really good. But now I just want to be by myself.”

