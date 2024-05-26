Kym Herjavec Proves She’s Still Got it in First Ballroom Return in 6 Years

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec is back in the ballroom for the first time in six years.

“Finally getting my show on its feet! Dusting off the old dance shoes with @aricyegudkin,” she captioned a video shared on her Instagram feed on May 20.

“I haven’t danced in over 6 years. I felt like Bambi for the first 15 mins. I have missed this so much. Thanks for taking this old girl for a spin around the dance floor @aricyegudkin,” she added.

To help her with some dance routines, Herjavec teamed up with Aric Yegudkin, a pro ballroom dancer who hails from Herjavec’s home country of Australia. Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans may recognize Yegudkin from his time on Aussie’s version of the dance competition show.

Herjavec hasn’t shared any additional details about her upcoming cabaret show.

Fans Loved to See Kym Herjavec Dancing Again

Herjavec first announced her new cabaret show in October 2023.

“Working with the incredible @thetoddschroeder on my very first cabaret show! Feels so amazing being creative again ! I have always loved to sing but I have always been to self conscious to sing in front of anyone! I will never be @tinaarena (my fave) but I’ll bring the razzle dazzle, feathers, fun stories, tambourines and maracas. I’m so excited about this next adventure… Stay tuned,” she captioned an Instagram post in October 2023.

Fans are excited to see her back doing what she loves and many are excited to hear more details about what’s to come.

“Still got the moves!! I’d need an ambulance after that dip,” one person commented on Herjavec’s Instagram video.

“The world of dance needs you, my darling,” someone else added.

“Mrs. Kym, You inspire me and others! You have an amazing gift of Artistry,” a third comment read.

“Kym, you look like you never took a day off,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Kym Herjavec Left ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Season 24

Herjavec left “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017. When it came to signing on to do another season, Herjavec decided that she wanted to stay home and raise a family. She and her husband, Robert Herjavec, whom she met on the show, welcomed twins Hudson and Haven in 2018.

“I love the show and I love to still be part of it but, you know, I still want to hang up my dance shoes and what a way to end,” she told ET in 2016. She ended up coming back for one more season before retiring for good.

In the time since, Kym Herjavec has admitted that she misses the show, and she might consider a return in the future.

“I’ve got so much to thank ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for. I ended up meeting my husband on the show. So, thank you! But it felt like the right time to step away,” she told People magazine in March. When asked if she’d ever compete again, she responded, “You know what, never say never!”

Kym Herjavec won two Mirrorball Trophies while on the show; one in season 9 with Donnie Osmond and again in season 12 with Hines Ward.

