Kym Johnson Herjavec Shares Exciting Career Update Ahead of Her Movie Premiere [EXCLUSIVE]

Kym Johnson Herjavec is making a return to TV, but this time it’s not in the ballroom. The two-time “Dancing With the Stars” mirrorball champion stars in the Lifetime movie “Hunting Housewives” alongside Denise Richards, Nene Leakes, and Melyssa Ford.

Kym plays Joli Symons, one of four friends whose spa retreat weekend takes a turn when they’re involved in a plane crash. “With no knowledge of basic survival, the housewives must use their wits and whatever is in their designer bags to try to survive in the rugged wilds,” reads the logline shared by Lifetime.

In addition to her buzzy Lifetime movie role, the busy mom of two—Kym and her husband, Robert Herjavec, share twins Hudson and Haven, who will turn six in April— has some other projects in the works.

Heavy caught up with Kym days before the “Hunting Housewives“ premiere to get an update on her career, her return to the DWTS ballroom last fall, and the latest on her adorable kids.

Kym Johnson Herjavec Shared Details on ‘Hunting Housewives’

HEAVY: Hi Kym! It’s so nice to chat with you! I’m so excited for your new movie ‘Hunting Housewives.’ How did you get involved with the film?

KJH: I was asked by the casting director if I would join ‘Hunting Housewives’ and was so excited for the opportunity. I know Denise and Nene from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and loved stepping into their world of acting! They were both very supportive and we had such a great time filming.

What was it like working with [Real Housewives stars] Nene and Denise?

KJH: We got to know each other really well on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while I was the one giving them advice on dancing and now I was in their world. It was fun watching them and getting pointers.

Speaking of Real Housewives, would you ever consider joining a reality show like that?

KJH: I love watching the Real Housewives but I wouldn’t want to do it! I’m pretty sure I would be very boring on the show.

Would you like to do more acting after this?

KJH: I would love to do more acting. I had such a great time on set with this movie. I’m working with a production company in Canada on development and production which has been great! I’ve missed being creative. On ‘Dancing with the Stars’ you get to choreograph numbers, work with production on sets, costumes, and the creative of a dance routine so it’s been fun to pivot into development and production of movies.

It was so nice to see you back in the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ballroom for the tribute to Len Goodman last fall. What was that like?

KJH: It was a very special moment to be back for the tribute. It was such a moving number that Len would have loved. All of us OGs felt very grateful to be back for that moment.

Would you ever go back to DWTS as a pro or a judge?

KJH: I used to judge the Australian show once I stopped dancing on the U.S. one, which I loved so I would love to do that. This year has been about pivoting into a new career but never say never to going back as a pro! Maybe they will need an older pro at some stage and I can dust off the dance shoes!

We know you’re also a busy mom of twins. Did you travel on location for ‘Hunting Housewives’ and if so, how did you balance that?

KJH: I was lucky enough to be near the location of the shoot up north in Canada. We had long days on set but I was able to go home, wake up, and see the kids. I think you will always have a bit of mum guilt when you go back to work but it’s good to do something for yourself and for the kids to see me doing something I love and taking on a challenge.

What’s the latest with the twins? Do they both enjoy dancing or are their hobbies very different?

KJH: They enjoy singing, dancing, music, soccer, tennis and so many other activities. We are trying to have them try lots of different hobbies to see what they gravitate towards.

Do you have any fun plans for their 6th birthday?

KJH: Hudson wants a pirate/treasure hunt party and Haven wants a mermaid party. Those work well together which makes life a little easier!

Any more projects in the works or anything else you can tell us about what you’ll be doing next?

KJH: I’m working on a couple of movies in development and an animated kids scripted series which is my real passion project!

Thank you, Kym!

“Hunting Housewives” premieres Saturday, March 9 at 8p/7c on Lifetime.