Kym Herjavec Says Her Dog Lola ‘Saved’ Her

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec shared a candid post about her dog, Lola, on October 27, 2023.

“Her name is Lola, She’s is my showgirl! Happy Sweet 16th Lola,” Herjavec captioned a photo of her dog with a yellow boa on her head. “16 years ago Lola came into my life and saved me from quite a lonely time! Lola has been by my side through it all. I love you little Lola. Happy Birthday,” Herjavec’s caption continued.

Herjavec has a full house, with her 5-year-old twins, Hudson and Haven, and the family’s two dogs, Lola and Trixie. And while Herjavec has posted quite a few photos of her kids and her pups, this is one of the first times that she has opened up about her Bichon-Pomeranian mix.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Kym Herjavec’s Post on Instagram

Herjavec left “Dancing With the Stars” after season 24. She returned on October 24, 2023, for the Len Goodman tribute, where she danced a waltz with more than a dozen other pros. She’s been fairly active on social media recently, keeping her fans in the loop about what’s been going on in her life.

Shortly after Herjavec shared the photo of Lola with her birthday balloons, fans took to the comments section to react, many wishing Miss Lola a happy birthday.

“She’s lived a long time because of your love Kym!” one person wrote.

“Wow 16 God bless her. I hope she’s around for another 16 years. They are saviors I know it,” someone else said.

“Adored watching her in your studio and all thru dwts-she’s such a love! Happy Birthday to your Lola,” a third Instagram user added.

“Those little angels like Lola have a tendency to love you through some of the more difficult times. HBD to you, Lola,” a fourth comment read.

Kym Herjavec Frequently Posts Photos of Her Dogs on Social Media

It’s no secret that Herjavec’s dogs are a big part of her life. She often posts photos of Lola and Trixie on her Instagram feed.

“A few of my favorite things,” Herjavec captioned a post in August 2023. The very first photo showed her holding Lola while standing near a lake. The bond between the two is undeniable in that particular snap.

In October 2022, Herjavec shared Lola’s Halloween costume. The professional dancer got creative after Lola needed to wear a cone around her neck.

“Happy Halloween ! Cheers from Lola,” she captioned an Instagram photo of Lola looking less than amused. “When you have to wear a cone on your head for Halloween, make it a Martini,” Herjavec added.

Of course, Trixie also got dressed up for the occasion. “Trixie loving her Halloween costume.

Now we need a Dorothy, Tin man, scarecrow and Toto,” Herjavec captioned a photo of her other pup wearing a lion’s mane.

Back in 2022, the Herjavec family actually posed for photos with their dogs, using commercial pet photographer, Charlie Nunn. Herjavec shared several of the photos of her Instagram feed over the next few months — and the family even used one of the snaps for their holiday photo.

