Kym Herjavec’s Mother Has Been Hospitalized

Kym Herjavec has shared the news that her mom, Barbara, has been hospitalized after coming down with pneumonia. The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared some photos from her mom’s hospital room over during a visit with her over the weekend.

“My mum has been in the hospital with pneumonia for five days but feeling better now. It was a scare though,” Herjavec captioned a post on her Instagram Stories on June 4, 2023.

Herjavec, who is currently in Australia with her family, shared some pictures of flowers that were sent to her mother with hopes that she makes a speedy recovery. Herjavec tagged her friend — and former “Dancing With the Stars” contender — Carson Kressley in one of the photos, thanking him for sending flowers. In another photo, Herjavec tagged family friend Margie Keyes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kym Herjavec’s Mom Turned 80 in 2022

Herjavec often shares special tributes to her on days like her birthday. In November 2022, Herjavec took to Instagram to wish her mom a happy 80th.

“Happy 80th birthday Mum you are the epitome of strength and Grace we all love you so much.

You don’t look a day over 60! Does that I mean I look 30?!” Herjavec captioned a birthday tribute post to her mother on November 5, 2022.

As Herjavec’s mom has gotten older, she has appeared to be in good health. That being said, pneumonia isn’t all that uncommon amongst older adults, but it can be deadly for the elderly. According to a statistic supplied by Griswold Home Care, “30% of individuals treated in a hospital for pneumonia die from it.”

There is no treatment for the virus that causes pneumonia. And while there is a 70% recovery rate, there can be additional complications for those who are diagnosed with the illness.

“One in four seniors who were hospitalized with pneumonia suffered from mild to moderate cognitive impairment related to memory and attention span. Others saw an increase in depression, possibly related to lengthy hospital stays. Additionally, some seniors who were diagnosed with pneumonia saw long-term lung damage,” Griswold Home Care reports.

Kym Herjavec Is Very Close to Her Mother

Herjavec is extremely close to her mom. In honor of Mother’s Day in 2021, for example, Herjavec called her mother “the greatest…anyone could wish for” and also credited her mom as being “always up for a good adventure.”

Over the years, Herjavec has shared photos of her and her mom spending time together as well as pictures of Barbara with Herjavec’s twins, Hudson and Haven. On National Women’s Day in March 2021, Herjavec captioned a photo of her mom holding Haven and added the quote, “Here’s to strong woman. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them,” in the caption.

Herjavec’s most recent Instagram post of her mom was shared on May 12, 2023, in honor of Mother’s Day. In the caption, Herjavec called her mom a “real-life Barbie” and shared a picture of Barbara with Haven from the twins’ 5th birthday party back in April 2023.

