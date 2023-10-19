Kym & Robert Herjavec Mourn Loss of Dear Friend

Kym Herjavec and her husband Robert Herjavec are mourning the loss of their dear friend, Suzanne Somers.

Somers, who competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season 20, had known the Herjavecs for years, and they were both devastated to hear that she had died at the age of 76.

“Sad to hear of the passing of the legendary Suzanne Sommers – such a pleasure to watch her on Three’s Company and then many years later to be with her on @dancingwiththestars in 2015,” Robert Herjavec captioned an Instagram post on October 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, his wife has reacted in the comments section of a post uploaded to Somers’ Instagram feed. “I’m so sorry for your loss, Sending you so much love Alan. Robert and I loved spending time with you and Suzanne,” Kym Herjavec wrote to Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel.

Kym Herjavec Called Suzanne Somers the ‘Brightest Light’

Somers was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000. Following treatment, which included surgery and radiation, she beat the disease and went on to live many more years, with regular check-ups.

However, in July 2023, she revealed that her breast cancer had returned.

“Since I have been taking time off from work, many of you have asked for more details about my health. As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter,” she captioned an Instagram post, thanking her husband, family, friends, and fans for their support.

Somers didn’t share many updates about her health, but had been looking forward to her 77th birthday, which was one day after she died.

Kym Herjavec took to her Instagram Stories to share some photos of the “Three’s Company” star from her time on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“RIP @suzannesomers you were the brightest light,” she captioned a cast photo snapped behind-the-scenes.

Suzanne Somers’ DWTS Partner Tony Dovolani Has Spoken Out Since Her Death

Aside from Robert and Kym Herjavec, other members of the “Dancing With the Stars” family also shared tributes to Somers following her death.

In an interview with ET, Somers’ DWTS partner Tony Dovolani shared a bit about how he was feeling following the loss.

“It really hit me like a ton of bricks. I had it in my calendar to wish her a happy birthday because she was turning 77 in a couple days. When I found out, it just cut my legs from under me because she was such a beckon of light,” he told the outlet.

“I remember Suzanne Somers with a smile on her face, and it just saddens me to the core because I knew she really fought this cancer for such a long time. She was dealing with it, even back then, and trying every natural way of dealing with this. The fact that she was able to survive it for as long as she did is really a true testament to her dedication to being healthy,” he continued, later adding, “She battled that terrible disease for so many years. But honestly, she lived every moment to its fullest.”

